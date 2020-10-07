KU Mourns the Loss of Jayhawk Ben Brownlee

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics mourns the loss of Ben Brownlee, who was found deceased after a two-day search in the San Juan Mountains near Lake City, Colorado on Tuesday. He was 26.

Brownlee, of Dallas, Texas, was a member of the Kansas track & field and cross country teams from 2012-16.

“Ben was a valued member of our team. My prayers are with his family, teammates and friends. We will miss his great smile and personality,” Head Coach Stanley Redwine said.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Ben Brownlee. He had such enthusiasm and love for his family, friends, KU and hiking. My heart goes out to all those that loved him and his family and friends and teammates,” Assistant Coach Michael Whittlesey said.

At KU, Brownlee earned Academic All-Conference honors in track & field in 2014 and 2015 and in cross country in 2013. Brownlee graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in business marketing.