🏈 Logan Klusman Named Phil Steele Honorable Mention All-American

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Long snapper Logan Klusman, who just completed his senior year, has been named an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele.

Klusman, who was also a semifinalist for the Mannelly Award given to the top long snapper in the country, handled long and short snaps on special teams for the Jayhawks. He appeared in 37 career games for Kansas.

A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Klusman was named to the Academic All-Big-12 First Team this past season. A communication studies major, minoring in business, he was an active member of the Kansas Football Student-Athlete Committees this season, helping organize different committees for his teammates, such as the Social Action Committee, Career Development Committee, Community Impact Committee and Player Wellness Committee.

Klusman’s most memorable game with the Jayhawks came in 2019 against Texas Tech when he recovered a fumble to help secure the game-winning field goal for Kansas. He didn’t have any errant snaps this season for the Jayhawks, helping kicker Jacob Borcila connect on his final four field goal attempts of the season.