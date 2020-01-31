🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Texas Tech

The Jayhawks’ advantage in Allen Fieldhouse is no secret, having won as many Big 12 regular-season titles (14) as they have losses in their home venue since 2003-04. What’s more impressive is KU’s record in conference home games in what is arguably the toughest league in the nation every season. The Jayhawks are 130-9 (93.5%) in league games at Allen Fieldhouse since 2004, a mark that ranks second in the NCAA (Gonzaga, 94.6%) in that span.

Kansas is always tough at home as the 94.9 winning percentage in Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self indicates. KU is 9-1 in home games this season, including 8-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Statistically, Kansas has been impressive at home in 2019-20.

DEFENSIVE PERSPECTIVES

Kansas has held 12 opponents to 60 points or less through its first 20 games, including nine of its last 11 outings. More impressive is the 60.4 points allowed would rank first in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present), just ahead of the 2005-06 team at 61.3, the 2007-08 national championship team at 61.5, and the 2006-07 and 2011-23 squads at 61.7. Under Self, Kansas has held its opponents to under 65 ppg in a season eight times.

Through 20 games, Kansas is holding foes to 37.3%, which ranks as the third-lowest in the Self era. The 2012-13 team is tops at 36.1% followed by the 2005-06 squad at 37.0%.

Kansas averages 8.1 steals per contest in 2019-20, which would rank fifth-most, just behind the 2009-10 team’s 8.4 in the Self era. KU’s 2005-06 team leads the way with 9.8 steals per game followed by the 2006-07 team at 9.2 and the 2007-08 squad at 8.9.