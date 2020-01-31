🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) returns to Lawrence when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-7, 4-3 Big 12) come to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dick Vitale (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) will call the action.
GAME INFORMATION:
#3/3 Kansas vs. Texas Tech
Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
Watch: ESPN
- Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dick Vitale (analyst), Kris Budden (reporter)
TIPOFF
- Through seven games of Big 12 play, Kansas sits alone in second place at 6-1 in the league standings, one game behind Baylor (7-0). Texas Tech, West Virginia and TCU are two games behind KU.
- KU leads the series with Texas Tech, 35-6, including an 18-1 mark in Allen Fieldhouse meetings. Kansas may have won 18 of the last 20 matchups but the series is tied at 2-2 in the last four battles.
- KU is ranked No. 4 in the NET rankings as of Jan. 29 games. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is No. 1 nationally. Kansas is the only school with eight Quadrant 1 wins. KU is 8-3 against Q1.
- Kansas is 9-1 at home this season, including 8-1 in Allen Fieldhouse, which will celebrate its 65th birthday on March 1. Overall, KU is 796-114 in Allen Fieldhouse, four wins from No. 800 in the historic venue.
- Saturday’s game will mark the fifth time since 2015 that the Jayhawks will host a Final Four team from the previous season in Allen Fieldhouse. KU is 4-0 in the previous four instances.
- In his eight outings since the calendar turned to 2020, senior Udoka Azubuike is averaging 12.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.8 bpg. Azubuike has also scored 16 or more points in four of those outings. KU is 24-1 during Azubuike’s career when he scores 15 or more points.
- Six different Jayhawks have scored 20 or more points in a game this season. Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun have scored 20 points at least once this season.
- Kansas has three players leading the Big 12 statistically in four stats. Devon Dotson leads the league in scoring (18.4), while Udoka Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage (78.1) and the Big 12 in rebounding (9.6). Marcus Garrett leads the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.86.
- Udoka Azubuike was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Jan. 27. In seven Big 12 games, Azubuike is averaging 11.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 3.6 bpg and is one of only two players in the NCAA averaging a double-double and 3.5 or more blocks in conference play.
Sophomore Devon Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.0 points per game. Dotson has scored 20 or more points in five outings this season.
Bill Self Weekly Press Conference
NOTES:
TOUGH AT HOME
Kansas is always tough at home as the 94.9 winning percentage in Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self indicates. KU is 9-1 in home games this season, including 8-1 in Allen Fieldhouse. Statistically, Kansas has been impressive at home in 2019-20.
The Jayhawks’ advantage in Allen Fieldhouse is no secret, having won as many Big 12 regular-season titles (14) as they have losses in their home venue since 2003-04. What’s more impressive is KU’s record in conference home games in what is arguably the toughest league in the nation every season. The Jayhawks are 130-9 (93.5%) in league games at Allen Fieldhouse since 2004, a mark that ranks second in the NCAA (Gonzaga, 94.6%) in that span.
DEFENSIVE PERSPECTIVES
Kansas has held 12 opponents to 60 points or less through its first 20 games, including nine of its last 11 outings. More impressive is the 60.4 points allowed would rank first in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present), just ahead of the 2005-06 team at 61.3, the 2007-08 national championship team at 61.5, and the 2006-07 and 2011-23 squads at 61.7. Under Self, Kansas has held its opponents to under 65 ppg in a season eight times.
Through 20 games, Kansas is holding foes to 37.3%, which ranks as the third-lowest in the Self era. The 2012-13 team is tops at 36.1% followed by the 2005-06 squad at 37.0%.
Kansas averages 8.1 steals per contest in 2019-20, which would rank fifth-most, just behind the 2009-10 team’s 8.4 in the Self era. KU’s 2005-06 team leads the way with 9.8 steals per game followed by the 2006-07 team at 9.2 and the 2007-08 squad at 8.9.
KANSAS NOTABLES
- Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring margin (+15.6), field goal percentage (48.9) and rebound defense (32.4). The Jayhawks rank in the upper half of 16 conference stats.
- Kansas is also the only Big 12 school with two players ranked in the top five in assists with Marcus Garrett fourth (4.6) and Devon Dotson fifth (4.3). Additionally, KU is the lone league school with three players ranked in the top nine in steals – Dotson second (2.2) and Ochai Agbaji and Garrett ninth (1.5).
- In its last four Big 12 outings, the KU defense has held its opponents to 34.4% shooting, 27% 3-point shooting and 54.8 points per game.
- Kansas has had six different players score 20 or more points in a game this season. Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season. Dotson, Azubuike, Moss and Agbaji have all hit the 20-point plateau in multiple games.
- Senior center Udoka Azubuike has shot 80% or better in 10 games this season including two of his last three outings. He is a combined 13-for-16 (81.3%) in his last three games.
Sixty-five of Azubuike’s 110 field goals this season have come by way of a dunk. For his career, Azubuike has tallied 398 field goals, 236 of which have come by way of a slam.
- Sophomore guard Devon Dotson not only leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.0 ppg, he also leads the conference in free throws made (95) and attempted (116).
ABOUT TEXAS TECH
Located in Lubbock, Texas, with an enrollment of 38,803, Texas Tech is 13-7 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders are coming off an 89-81 win versus West Virginia on Jan. 29. Texas Tech is coached by Chris Beard who is 89-38 in his fourth season at TTU and 119-43 in his fifth season overall.
Texas Tech averages 73.6 points per game and has a plus-10.1 scoring margin. The Red Raiders pull down 35.2 boards per outing and have a plus-2.0 rebound margin. Texas Tech leads the Big 12 in assists at 16.3 per game. The Red Raiders force 17.5 turnovers per game and have a plus-2.8 turnover margin. Texas Tech is ranked second in the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 44.6, which includes 33.4 percent from 3-point range. TTU averages 6.9 threes made per game and attempt 20.7 per outing. The Red Raiders also average 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocked shots per contest.
Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey leads Texas Tech in scoring at 15.3 points per game which is sixth in the Big 12. He is second on the team with 36 3-point field goals made and with 23 steals. Ramsey averages 4.6 rebounds per contest.
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Texas Tech: KU leads 35-6
Current Streak: Loss 1
Longest KU Win Streak: 16
Longest KU Losing Streak: N/A
In Lawrence: KU leads 18-1
In Lubbock: KU leads 14-5
Neutral Sites: KU leads 3-0
Under Bill Self: KU leads 21-5
First Meeting: Dec. 7, 1959 (W, 85-71)
Last Meeting: Feb. 23, 2019 (L, 62-91)
Largest Margin of Victory: 58 (109-51, 3.3.2008)
Largest Margin of Defeat: 29 (62-91, 2.23.2019)
UP NEXT:
The Jayhawks will host their first Big Monday contest in Lawrence this season when the Texas Longhorns come to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.
Kansas is 34-9 all-time against Texas and 17-1 in games played in Lawrence. KU topped the Longhorns, 66-57, in Austin on Jan. 18. The Jayhawks are 51-12 on Big Monday under Bill Self, which includes a 29-0 mark in Allen Fieldhouse.