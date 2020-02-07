🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at TCU

Kansas head coach Bill Self finds himself one win shy from claiming the 700th victory in his 27-year head coaching career. Self enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 699-214 with coaching stops at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000), Illinois (2000-03) and Kansas (2003-present). He has seen 492 of those 699 wins come during his time in Lawrence. The first win of Self’s career came on Nov. 26, 1993 as the head man at Oral Roberts. The Golden Eagles topped Sam Houston State, 78-66.

ABOUT TCU

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, with an enrollment of 10,918, TCU is 13-9 overall and 4-5 in Big 12 play after its 72-57 loss at Oklahoma State Feb. 5. The Horned Frogs are coached by Jamie Dixon who is 81-50 in his fourth season at TCU and 409-173 in his 17th season overall. TCU is 11-3 at home in 2019-20 and has won four of its last five games in Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

TCU averages 67.7 points per game and has a plus-4.0 scoring margin. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made at 8.7 per game and make 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. TCU pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game and has a plus-2.6 rebound margin. The Horned Frogs also average 15.4 assists, which are second in the conference, and 4.7 blocked shots, which is second behind KU’s 5.0 in the Big 12.

Senior guard Desmond Bane leads TCU in scoring at 16.2 points per contest, which is second in the Big 12 behind KU’s Devon Dotson (18.1). Bane also leads TCU with 77 assists, 34 steals and 61 3-pointers made. He leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made (2.8) and 3-point field goal percentage (44.2).