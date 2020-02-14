🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Oklahoma

The Kansas defense is quickly building a reputation as one of the stingiest in the nation. KU ranks among the top-40 nationally in most of the major defensive categories, including among the top 10 in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense. Below or some tidbits showing just how high this team’s defensive prowess stacks up nationally AND historically:

ABOUT OKLAHOMA

Located in Norman, Okla., with an enrollment of 31,678, Oklahoma (16-8, 6-5) brings a two-game winning streak to Allen Fieldhouse after its 90-61 win against Iowa State Feb. 12. OU has won three of its last four contests. The Sooners are coached by Lon Kruger who is 176-113 in his ninth season at OU and 655-417 in his 34th season overall.

Oklahoma ranks fifth in the Big 12 scoring 71.7 points per game and has a plus-4.5 scoring margin. The Sooners lead the league in free throw percentage at 77.2 percent and pull down 36.8 rebounds per contest. OU makes 7.5 3-pointers per game and attempt 22.8 threes per contest.

Junior forward Brady Manek leads OU in scoring at 15.9 points per game which is third in the Big 12. Manek also has made a team-high 64 3-pointers made and his 2.7 made per contest are first in the conference. He is tied for the team lead with 30 blocked shots and is second on the squad with a 6.4 rebound average, which is 10th in the league. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle averages 15.0 points per game, which is seventh in the Big 12. Doolittle leads the Sooners in rebounding at 9.0 rpg, which is third in the league. Manek and Doolittle are the only players in the conference to rank in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding.