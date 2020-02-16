🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (22-3, 11-1 Big) will look to claim the 800th all-time win inside Allen Fieldhouse when Iowa State (11-14, 4-8 Big 12) comes to Lawrence for ESPN Big Monday on Feb. 17. Tipoff from Lawrence is set for 8 p.m. (CT). Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will call the action.
GAME INFORMATION:
#3/3 Kansas vs. Iowa State
Date/Time: Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
Watch: ESPN
- Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter)
TIPOFF
- Twelve games into the 2020 Big 12 season, Kansas sits alone in second place at 11-1 in the league standings, one game behind Baylor (12-0).
- KU great Marcus Morris will have his No. 22 jersey retired during a halftime ceremony Monday. Go to page 10 for more on Morris’ KU career.
- Kansas is vying to win its 800th game in historic Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night. The Jayhawks are 799-114 all-time in the venue which will be celebrating its 65th year since opening on March 1.
- The KU-ISU contest will be the third of four ESPN Big Monday games for the Jayhawks this season. Since 1996-97,
- Kansas is 71-18 on ESPN Big Monday (41-1 at home). KU has won 16-straight Big Monday contests.
Kansas leads the overall series with Iowa State 183-66, which includes a 79-53 win on Jan. 8 in Ames. KU is 94-16 versus ISU in meetings in Lawrence, including 53-10 in Allen Fieldhouse.
- KU is ranked No. 4 in the NET rankings as of Feb. 15 games. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is No. 1 nationally. Kansas is the only school with 10 Quadrant 1 wins, currently at 10-3 against Q1 opponents this season.
- Kansas players lead the Big 12 in six stats: Udoka Azubuike (FG%, rebounding, double-doubles), Devon Dotson (scoring, FTs made), and Marcus Garrett (assist-to-turnover ratio).
- Senior Udoka Azubuike is one of three players in the NCAA averaging a double-double and three or more blocks in league play. Azubuike is averaging 12.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 3.3 bpg against conference foes.
- Sophomore Devon Dotson is one of only two players in a major conference averaging at least 18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 4.3 apg this season.
- Junior Marcus Garrett has 16 steals in his last four games. Garrett also leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio with a 2.7:1 mark this season.
- Both Dotson and Azubuike are members of midseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Oscar Robertson Trophy, all awards given to the Player of the Year at season’s end.
NOTES:
KU ON THE VERGE OF WIN NO. 800 IN ALLEN FIELDHOUSE
Kansas enters Monday night having collected 799 wins inside Allen Fieldhouse. This in just shy of 65 years playing games inside the historic venue. Kansas, which saw the program’s first win come on March 1, 1955, in a 77-67 win over Kansas State, holds an overall record of 799-114 games played inside of Allen Fieldhouse, good for an 87.5 wining percentage.
The Jayhawks have tallied 261 of those 799 wins under current head coach Bill Self, who is the winningest KU coach in the venue. Ted Owens (206 wins from 1964-83) and Roy Williams (201 wins from 1988-2003) are the other two Jayhawk coaches who have collected 200 or more wins inside Allen Fieldhouse.
On Jan. 25, Allen Fieldhouse celebrated its 300th-consecutive sellout in the Jayhawks’ 74-68 victory over Tennessee. The current sellout streak now stands at 303-straight games.
ABOUT IOWA STATE
Located in Ames, Iowa, with an enrollment of 33,391, Iowa State is 11-14, 4-8 in Big 12 play, after its 81-52 win against Texas on Feb. 15. ISU has won two of its last three games but is 0-8 on the road this season. The Cyclones are coached by Steve Prohm who is 94-67 in his fifth season at ISU and 198-96 in his ninth season overall.
Iowa State is second in the Big 12 in scoring offense at 73.8 points per game, just behind Kansas’ league-leading 74.8 ppg. The Cyclones have a plus-1.9 scoring margin and average 34.9 rebounds per game. ISU is third in the league in field goal percentage at 44.5 percent. Iowa State makes 7.4 3-point field goals per game and attempt 23.1 for a 31.9 percentage from beyond the arc.
Iowa State’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to injury. Sophomore guard Rasir Bolton is second on the team in scoring at 14.7 ppg which is eighth in the Big 12. His 63 assists are second on the team and he has made a team-high 93 free throws this season. Bolton has drained 38 3-pointers.
THE KANSAS-IOWA STATE SERIES
Kansas leads the all-time series with Iowa State, 183-66, dating back to 1908. KU holds a 6-5 in the last 11 meetings after its 79-53 win at Iowa State on Jan. 8. Kansas holds a 94-16 advantage in games played in Lawrence, including a 53-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. Beginning in 2006, KU has won the last two and 13 of the last 14 in Allen Fieldhouse against Iowa State.
Since the inception of the Big 12, Kansas is 38-15 against Iowa State with a 35-12 record in regular-season play and a 3-3 mark in the Big 12 Championship. KU head coach Bill Self is 28-10 all-time versus Iowa State, including 27-10 while at KU, while ISU’s Steve Prohm is 4-6 against Kansas. Eight of the last 14 meetings have been decided by seven points or less and six of those by five points or fewer.
MARCUS MORRIS JERSEY RETIREMENT
A former Consensus All-America selection and Big 12 Player of the Year, KU great Marcus Morris will have his No. 22 jersey retired at halftime versus Iowa State on February 17th.
In 2011, his junior season, Morris was a Consensus All-America second-team selection Big 12 Player of the Year as well as an All-Big 12 first-team honoree. The Philadelphia-native forward led the Jayhawks to the 2011 Big 12 Championship title where he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. In three seasons at Kansas, Morris started 91 of 109 games played and averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He was a two-time all-conference performer and a member of the Big 12 All-Rookie team his freshman season in 2008-09. Morris helped KU win three Big 12 regular-season titles, two Big 12 Tournaments and was 52-1 in games played in Allen Fieldhouse, including back-to-back 18-0 records in 2008-09 and 2009-10.
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Iowa State: KU leads 183-66
Current Streak: Win 1
Longest KU Win Streak: 14 (1920-26)
Longest KU Losing Streak: 5 (1999-2001)
Last 10 Games: 6-4
In Lawrence: KU leads 94-16
In Ames: KU leads 71-40
Neutral Sites: KU leads 18-10
Under Bill Self: KU leads 27-10
First Meeting: Feb. 20, 1908 (W, 53-35)
Last Meeting: Jan. 8, 2020 (W, 79-53)
Largest Margin of Victory: 45 (127-82, Jan. 7, 1989)
Largest Margin of Defeat: 24 (65-89, March 10, 1973)
UP NEXT:
A massive match-up in the Big 12 race awaits Kansas when the Jayhawks journey to No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 22. Tipoff from the Ferrell Center is slated for 11 a.m. (CT) on ESPN. KU leads the all-time series against the Bears at 32-6, but lost in this season’s first meeting, 67-55, on Jan. 11 in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 13-3 all-time against Baylor in Waco, which includes wins in five of the last six contests in the Ferrell Center.
The game is also scheduled to follow ESPN College GameDay, which will originate from Waco prior to the game. KU has been one of the two teams in the “GameDay” game 18 times in the regular season and boasts a record of 12-6 in those contests.