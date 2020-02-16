🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Iowa State

KU ON THE VERGE OF WIN NO. 800 IN ALLEN FIELDHOUSE

Kansas enters Monday night having collected 799 wins inside Allen Fieldhouse. This in just shy of 65 years playing games inside the historic venue. Kansas, which saw the program’s first win come on March 1, 1955, in a 77-67 win over Kansas State, holds an overall record of 799-114 games played inside of Allen Fieldhouse, good for an 87.5 wining percentage.

The Jayhawks have tallied 261 of those 799 wins under current head coach Bill Self, who is the winningest KU coach in the venue. Ted Owens (206 wins from 1964-83) and Roy Williams (201 wins from 1988-2003) are the other two Jayhawk coaches who have collected 200 or more wins inside Allen Fieldhouse.

On Jan. 25, Allen Fieldhouse celebrated its 300th-consecutive sellout in the Jayhawks’ 74-68 victory over Tennessee. The current sellout streak now stands at 303-straight games.