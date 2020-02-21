🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Baylor

TAKING ON NO. 1

Saturday’s contest marks the first time Kansas will take on the country’s top-ranked team in over three seasons and just the fourth time since 2008. All-time, Kansas has faced the nation’s top squad on 24 occasions since the AP began releasing a poll during the 1949-50 season, with 14 of those contests coming in regular-season play. The match-up with the Bears will be just the second time Kansas will take on a No. 1 team in a true road game, with the previous a 61-44 win over Kansas State in Manhattan on March 8, 1958.

KU is 8-16 all-time against No. 1, but is 6-5 against top-ranked foes since the 1989-90 season. Bill Self’s KU squads are 3-2 when meeting No. 1, with the most recent contest a 77-75 win over Duke in the 2016 Champions Classic in New York.

The KU-Baylor contest will also be just the eighth time the Jayhawks will take on a No. 1 team while also ranked inside the top-5 of the AP poll. Kansas is 1-6 in the previous seven instances with the lone victory coming against North Carolina in the 2008 NCAA Final Four in San Antonio.