🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State contest will be the fourth of four Big Monday contests the Jayhawks will play this season. KU topped Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 65-50, on Jan. 27, defeated Texas, 69-58, on Feb. 3, beat Iowa State, 91-71 on Feb. 17 in its first three Big Monday games this year.

Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 72-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (42-1 at home and 30-17 on the road), including 53-12 under head coach Bill Self (31-0 at home and 22-12 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 35-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 17 ESPN Big Monday contests.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE

Located in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with an enrollment of 25,295, Oklahoma State (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) has won three of its last four games after its 83-66 win against Oklahoma Feb. 22. The Cowboys are 4-6 in road games this season, including 1-6 in Big 12 road contests. OSU is coached by Mike Boyton who is 47-48 in his third season at OSU and third as a head coach.

Oklahoma State averages 67.0 points per game with a plus-1.2 scoring margin. The Cowboys pull down 36.6 rebounds per game and make 41.2 percent of their field goals. OSU makes 6.0 3-point field goals per contest and attempt 19.6 per game. OSU also averages 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocked shots per game.

Senior forward Cameron McGriff leads OSU in scoring at 11.4 points per game, which is 18th in the Big 12, and rebounding at 6.8 rpg, which is eighth in the conference. McGriff is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in league play.