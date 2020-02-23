🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Oklahoma State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) will welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) for its final Big Monday contest of the season on Feb. 23. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is slated for 8 p.m. (CT). Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) will call the action.
GAME INFORMATION:
#3/3 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State
Date/Time: Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. (CT)
Where: Allen Fieldhouse
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
Watch: ESPN
- Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter)
TIPOFF
- With its 64-61 win at No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 22, Kansas (24-3, 13-1) has moved into a tie for the Big 12 race with BU in the conference standings with four games remaining.
- The Kansas-Oklahoma State contest will be the fourth of four ESPN Big Monday games for KU this season. Since 1996-97, Kansas is 72-18 on ESPN Big Monday (42-1 at home). KU has won 17-straight Big Monday contests and 35-consecutive at Allen Fieldhouse dating back to 2002.
- KU has moved into No. 1 in the NET rankings as of Feb. 22 games. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is also No. 1.
- Kansas is the only school with 11 Quadrant 1 wins, currently at 11-3 against Q1 opponents this season.
- Kansas ranks in the top-10 nationally in field goal percentage defense (fourth at 37.5%), scoring margin (sixth at +14.4), scoring defense (seventh at 60.7) and field goal percentage (ninth at 48.9%).
- KU players lead the Big 12 in six stats: Azubuike (FG%, rebounding, double-doubles), Dotson (scoring, FTs made), and Garrett (assist-to-turnover ratio).
- Senior Udoka Azubuike is one of 33 players in NCAA DI and the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double (13.1 ppg, 10.1 rpg).
- Azubuike is two points from scoring the 1,000th in his career. He will be the sixth Jayhawk to post 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 150 blocks in a career.
- Sophomore Devon Dotson is one of only two players in NCAA DI averaging at least 18.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg and 2.0 spg this season. Dotson is at 18.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.2 assists and 2.1 spg.
- Junior Marcus Garrett has 21 steals in his last six games. Garrett leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio with a 2.7:1 mark this season. He is also averaging a league-leading 5.3 assists in Big 12 play.
- Dotson and Azubuike are members of midseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Oscar Robertson Trophy, all awards given to the Player of the Year. Garrett is one of 15 on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year list.
NOTES:
BIG MONDAY REGULARS
Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 72-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (42-1 at home and 30-17 on the road), including 53-12 under head coach Bill Self (31-0 at home and 22-12 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 35-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 17 ESPN Big Monday contests.
The Oklahoma State contest will be the fourth of four Big Monday contests the Jayhawks will play this season. KU topped Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 65-50, on Jan. 27, defeated Texas, 69-58, on Feb. 3, beat Iowa State, 91-71 on Feb. 17 in its first three Big Monday games this year.
ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE
Located in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with an enrollment of 25,295, Oklahoma State (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) has won three of its last four games after its 83-66 win against Oklahoma Feb. 22. The Cowboys are 4-6 in road games this season, including 1-6 in Big 12 road contests. OSU is coached by Mike Boyton who is 47-48 in his third season at OSU and third as a head coach.
Oklahoma State averages 67.0 points per game with a plus-1.2 scoring margin. The Cowboys pull down 36.6 rebounds per game and make 41.2 percent of their field goals. OSU makes 6.0 3-point field goals per contest and attempt 19.6 per game. OSU also averages 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocked shots per game.
Senior forward Cameron McGriff leads OSU in scoring at 11.4 points per game, which is 18th in the Big 12, and rebounding at 6.8 rpg, which is eighth in the conference. McGriff is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in league play.
AZUBUIKE NEARING 1,000 POINTS
Senior Udoka Azubuike is two points shy from scoring his 1,000th-career point, sitting at 998. Azubuike has averaged 12.0 ppg in his 83 outings as a Jayhawk. He will look to become the 62nd Jayhawk and the 17th player in the Bill Self era (since 2003-04) to hit the 1,000-point plateau. Kansas has had at least one player hit 1,000 points in 10 of the last 12 years, including each of the last five seasons.
Azubuike would become just the sixth person in program history to tally 1,000+ points, 600+ rebounds and 150+ blocks in a career. He would join Danny Manning, Nick Collison, Scot Pollard, Eric Chenowith and Cole Adrich as Jayhawks to post those numbers.
THE KANSAS-OKLAHOMA STATE SERIES
The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 117-59 all-time advantage. KU holds a 7-4 edge in the last 11 meetings. KU is 63-12 against OSU in meetings in Lawrence, including a 48-10 record in Allen Fieldhouse. Beginning in 1990, Kansas is 21-2 against Oklahoma State with the two OSU wins in 2013 and 2018.
Since the inception of the Big 12, Kansas is 28-12 versus OSU: 22-10 in regular-season play and 6-2 in the Big 12 Championship. KU head coach Bill Self is 21-13 all-time against his alma mater, including a 20-10 record at KU. OSU head coach Mike Boynton Jr., is 2-4 against Kansas.
Oklahoma State was the first and still the only team to sweep a conference home-and-home series against Kansas in the Self era, winning both regular-season contests in 2018. The Jayhawks have won four-straight against the Cowboys since those two losses.
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Oklahoma State: KU leads 117-59
Current Streak: Win 4
Longest KU Win Streak: 11
Longest KU Losing Streak: 5
In Lawrence: KU leads 63-12
In Stillwater: KU leads 38-35
Neutral Sites: KU leads 16-12
Under Bill Self: KU leads 20-10
First Meeting: Feb. 11, 1926 (W, 38-18)
Last Meeting: Jan. 27, 2020 (W, 65-50)
Largest Margin of Victory: 35
Largest Margin of Defeat: 33
UP NEXT:
The second round of the 2019-20 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown awaits the Jayhawks on Feb. 29 when KU heads to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Tipoff from Bramlage Coliseum is slated for 12:30 p.m. (CT) on CBS.
KU leads the all-time series with its in-state rival 198-94, which includes wins in 10 of the last 11 meetings. The Jayhawks hold a 78-48 edge in games played in Manhattan and a 26-5 mark inside Bramlage Coliseum.