🏀 No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams Jr. scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer.

“I don’t know that this many close games helps you in the postseason,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Close games help you because you put yourself under duress, but I would welcome anything that’s a win. We don’t go into any game thinking it’s going to be easy.”

“Today was Iowa State, then we’re at K-State, ranked 11th, TCU, Baylor, Kentucky then K-State and Iowa State right after that. That’s a joke. There’s not going to be any (easy) games,” he said.

The Jayhawks commemorated 125 years of Kansas basketball, with more than 160 former players, coaches and staff at Allen Fieldhouse. They saw it go down to the last second.

“Caleb pulled up for a tough shot and it didn’t fall,” Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger said.

“Credit to them. They were able to make one more play in a really good game to come out for the victory,” he said.

Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) was led by Gradey Dick with 21 points. Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Adams had 15 points.

Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points for the Cyclones (13-3, 4-1). Osun Osunniyi chipped in 14.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair with neither team able to build more than a four-point lead in the second half. There were 12 lead changes in the second half alone.

Kansas took a 59-57 lead with just under two minutes remaining on a put-back by Wilson.

After an Iowa State miss, Kansas ran 25 seconds off the shot clock before putting up a contested 3-pointer. Several offensive rebounds resulted in Adams shooting two free throws with 1:03 left, and he made one for a three-point lead.

Kalscheur tied it with a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. Adams then powered inside to put Kansas ahead.

“It just kind of played out. Thankfully I made the shot,” Adams said.

Self was happy with the result.

“That was a high-level game,” Self said. “You saw two teams that enjoyed playing in a tight game like that in an atmosphere like that. No easy baskets. I wish we would have shot it better. But they’re good.”

“The building was great. To win with so many guys back for the reunion will definitely make tonight a lot more pleasant,” he said. Kansas went on a 12-0 run to seize control early, but Iowa State rallied and closed to 29-28 at halftime.