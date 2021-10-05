🛶 Rowing Adds Three to Complete 2021-22 Staff share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Carrie Cook-Callen has announced the addition of Dan Duxbury, Milos Aleksic and John Leonard to the rowing coaching and support staff. Duxbury joins as an assistant coach, Aleksic will serve as the graduate assistant and Leonard is set to be the new boathouse manager and rigger.

"I am extremely excited about the group that has come together to help in leading the Kansas program this season,” Cook-Callen said. “There is a renewed energy around the boathouse and the future is bright for what is possible with this group working together!" Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen

Duxbury is an experienced rowing coach, coming to Lawrence from San Diego State where he served as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator since 2013. While at SDSU, he assisted in the execution of the annual training plan for the team while supervising and executing the program’s annual recruiting plan, which resulted in more than 80 signed students from across the country and internationally. Duxbury also has previous collegiate experience at Arizona State, where he was the associate coach for the men’s and women’s programs from 2011-2013, in addition to spending time with Chinook Performance Racing, Rio Salado Rowing Club, United States Junior National Team, Tempe Junior Crew and the City of Tempe.

"Dan is the final piece of our puzzle and brings with him great experience and a positive impact at his prior coaching stops. I look forward to his contributions here at Kansas to strengthen our recruitment efforts and on the water development." Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen

Aleksic is a former rowing student-athlete and captain of the Oklahoma City University’s team. He also competed in the U23 Men’s 8+ and 4- U.S. Rowing Selection Camp as a student-athlete. In addition to his student-athlete experience, Aleksic boasts international racing experience from his time with the Serbian National Team where he competed in the Bled International Regatta in Slovenia, Szeged International Regatta in Hungary, Croatia Open and Belgrade International Regatta in Serbia. He has spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant coach of the Cougar Crew at Washington State University. Aleksic has held various volunteer coaching positions since 2014 and has worked with novice rowers to national team members, high schoolers, corporate clubs, and collegiate teams.

"Milos is great in using his prior experience to find ways to improve and streamline things here. There is no doubt that he will leave the program better than he found it and his time here has just begun!" Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen

Leonard is an experienced rowing coach with extensive operations management skills. With expertise in all rowing details from building to maintenance and repairs, Leonard joins the rowing staff from Great River Rowing where he served as the Director of Operations as well as owner since 2010. In this position Leonard created programs for all levels of rowers, hired and managed all coaching staff, purchased and repaired all equipment, upgraded and maintained the rowing facility and transported boats to all regattas. With a background as a master carpenter, he has previous experience as a coach with the Saugatuck Rowing Club and Vice President of Operations with Win Tech Racing.

"John knows the ins and outs of running an entire program and will be able to lead the oversight of our facility, fleet of equipment and assist with special projects down the road. He is a tremendous asset to the coaching staff to allow us to focus on the development of the athletes." Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen