Rowing Announces Spring 2023 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing announced the program’s schedule for the spring 2023 campaign. The schedule features six regular-season races, which includes four away races and two home events.

"We are very excited about our 2023 Spring schedule. We’ll be competing against high-level programs at some venues that we already have familiarity with. We’ve learned from experiences traveling to these places before, and we know we can capitalize on the fantastic gains we made in the fall. We are also thrilled to have our Winter Training Camp at a new venue for us in Tempe, AZ. The folks at Tempe Town Lake have been great to work with as we were setting this up. We know the wonderful winter weather in the Sonoran Desert and the protected waters of Tempe Town Lake will be a great place for us to fine-tune our technical skills and get an early look at our on-water speed."

Kansas opens the season with a dual on Saturday, March 18, against Central Oklahoma, in Oklahoma City. Kansas will then travel to Florida to participate in the Sunshine State Invite on March 31-April 1.

The Jayhawks will compete at home in Kansas City, Kansas, first by hosting a Double Dual with Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma on Saturday, April 15 at Wyandotte Lake. Following the conclusion of the Double Dual, Kansas will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Lake Wheeler Invite, hosted by Duke, on April 21-22.

Kansas will return home for the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown in the morning of Saturday, April 29, before also competing against Creighton later in the same day.

To cap off the season, Kansas will participate in the Big 12 Championship in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 14. If selected, the Jayhawks would then advance to the NCAA Rowing Championship in Camden, New Jersey on May 26-28.