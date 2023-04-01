Rowing Competes at Sunshine State Invite

SARASOTA, Fla. – Kansas Rowing advanced all five boats to the second day of racing and had three boats claim victories in their heat at the Sunshine State Invite in Sarasota, Fla. on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1.

The competition began Friday afternoon with racing against many top-ranked programs in the country, including No. 3 Drexel and No. 6 Louisville. The Jayhawks were able to come out on top and put together five impressive races, collecting two victories in their five races.

Kansas’ Second Four opened the weekend with a second-place finish, posting a time of 7:29.93. Kansas went on to win the First Four with a time of 7:25.59, which was 2.05 seconds faster than Kansas State (7:28.04). Later that evening, the Jayhawks were able to follow with another victory during the Second Varsity Eight with a time of 6:54.14. Kansas won by .43 seconds over Drexel (6:54.57) to advance to the grand final. The 1 and 3 Varsity 8+ also finished in the top-four of their events.

Kansas advanced all five boats to the grand finals at the Sunshine State Invite on Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park.