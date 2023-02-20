Rowing Signs Two Promising Transfers For 2023 Spring Season share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen has announced the addition of two transfer student-athletes to the Kansas Rowing program for the start of the 2023 spring season. Kateryna Ustiuzhanina and Natalie Danielson will both join the Jayhawks as sophomores for the 2023 season. Kateryna is coming to Kansas from Kyiv, Ukraine, while Natalie is staying in the midwest and joining the Jayhawks from Ham Lake, Minnesota.

Kateryna Ustiuzhanina

Kyiv, Ukraine Notes: Has competed for the Ukrainian National Team during the World Rowing Junior Championships (2021 and 2018), and the World Rowing Under 23 Championships (2021)…Helped Ukraine to a fourth-place finish in the Junior Women’s Coxed Four at the 2021 World Rowing Junior Championships…Was a part of the Ukrainian team that had a sixth-place finish for the Under 23 Women’s Coxed Four at the 2021 World Rowing Under 23 Championships… Helped her team to a first-place finish in Heat 2 and a fourth-place overall finish in the Junior Women’s Coxed Four during the 2018 World Rowing Junior Championships…Daughter of Tetiana Ustiuzhanina, a former competitive rower who received the bronze medal as a member of the Unified Teams women’s quadruple sculls team at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Coach Carrie on Kateryna: “Katia is a fantastic recruit for any program in the nation. We are thrilled that she recognized the unique environment here at Kansas Rowing and the incredible opportunities this university provides its student-athletes. Her experiences at FISA U19 and U23 World championships add to our expanding level of international experience, and we are excited to see her grow with our program as we continue to gain speed.”

Natalie Danielson

Ham Lake, Minn. Notes: Transferred from the University of Minnesota, where she competed in four novice events during the season… Saw her first action against SMU, where she competed in both First Novice Eight races… Raced in the B1G Invitational, the Iowa Rowing Regatta, and the Big Ten Championships with the 1N8 boat. Coach Carrie on Natalie: “Natalie’s background as a competitive hockey player for over a decade shows the level of grit and determination she exhibits. She places a really high value on team culture and cohesiveness and, after visiting KU and meeting the team, she saw first-hand that we had everything she was looking for. We know she brings the raw material needed and that she’ll be a great addition to the Kansas Boathouse.”