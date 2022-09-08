⚽️ Rylan Childers’ Big Night Leads Kansas to a 3-0 Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Rylan Childers led the Jayhawks with a career-high-tying four points en route to a 3-0 victory against Kansas City on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. Childers scored a goal and assisted on goals by her sister, Raena Childers and Shira Elinav.

“We played well,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “We had 24 shots to two shots so obviously we created opportunities…In the second half, the kids responded and did exactly what we talked about and scored three good goals, and to be fair created some really good opportunities.”

After a scoreless first half, the Jayhawks were able to score only ten minutes into the period. In the 55th minute, Raena Childers scored off a give-and-go inside the box from her sister, Rylan, to put the Jayhawks ahead 1-0.

When asked about assisting on her sister’s goal, Rylan said, “As long as we are scoring and we’re winning games, I’m grateful. It’s fun that it is Raena that got to score one, but I think it was a good team win as a whole.”

Shortly after in the 61st minute, Rylan sent a through ball to Enliav streaking down the middle of the field. Elinav was able to beat the defender to the ball and put it inside the right post for her team-high fourth goal of the season.

Then, in the 74th minute Rylan scored a goal of her own after a blocked shot and a second shot that went off the crossbar. Childers tracked down the rebound off the crossbar and scored by turning to her right and putting it inside the left post past the diving goalkeeper. Rylan’s four points matched her career high.

Kansas had a 24-2 shot advantage in the match. The 24 shots were the most since Oct. 24, 2019 vs. West Virginia (26 shots). Behind the fourth shutout of the season from the defense, KU has now won three straight home games. Kansas improved to 5-2 on the season with the win, while Kansas City fell to 0-5-1.

Kansas (5-2) will host Yale on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. This will be the first time the two schools have ever faced each other in women’s soccer. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.