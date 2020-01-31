️⚽️ KU Soccer Adds Kansas City Transfer Childers to 2020 roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A two-time All-Region and All-WAC selection will be donning the Crimson and Blue for Kansas women’s soccer in 2020 as midfielder Rylan Childers has transferred to KU, head coach Mark Francis announced Thursday. Childers, who will be eligible to compete for the Jayhawks for the 2020 fall season, scored 21 goals and added 24 assists for the Kansas City Roos over the last two years.

“We’re very excited to add Rylan,” said Francis. “She had a very successful two years at Kansas City and I think she will fit in well with how we like to play. She is someone who can score, but also create opportunities for other people, which makes her a real threat in the attacking end of the field. We’re also adding someone with experience and having someone in the midfield with her experience is going to be a huge bonus.”

Childers, who originally hails from Grain Valley, Missouri, was Kansas City’s top goal scorer in each of her first two seasons with the Roos. As a freshman in 2018, she was named the WAC Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-WAC First Team after netting a league-leading 11 goals to go along with 14 assists, which were a single-season program record. The impressive debut season also earned her a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team.

In her sophomore season, Childers earned an All-WAC First Team nod again after leading the league in assists (10) and points (30) and ranking second in goals (10). Her time with the Roos came to an end with her sitting atop the school record books in career assists (24) and sixth in goals (21). She also claimed a spot on the All-Region squad, getting slotted on the Third Team.

Childers will be the ninth newcomer expected to suit up for the Jayhawks in the 2020 fall season. KU is looking to fill the shoes left empty by six departing seniors, three of whom were starters on the squad that finished with a 17-5-3 record, claimed the program’s first Big 12 Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.