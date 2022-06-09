👟 Simms Earns First Team All-America Honors on Day One of NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Kansas track and field opened day one of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday, which was highlighted by a pair of All-America honors by the Jayhawks.

Freshman Clayton Simms earned First Team All-America honors in the men’s pole vault, placing seventh overall with a personal best clearance of 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.). Simms has now earned First Team All-America honors in the pole vault during both the indoor and outdoor season.

Senior Zach Bradford finished off his outstanding Kansas career by earning Second Team All-America honors, placing ninth with a clearance of 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.). Bradford finishes his Jayhawk career as a seven-time All-American and school record holder in the indoor and outdoor pole vault.

The men’s pole vault final featured a compelling competition, which started at 5.30m (17-4.5 ft.) for both Bradford and Simms. Both Jayhawks missed on their first attempts, before Simms cleared on his second and Bradford cleared on his third. They would then both clear the following height and would then pass at 5.45m (17-10.5 ft.)

With the bar raised to 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.), Simms cleared on his second attempt. After two misses for Bradford at the same height, Bradford’s third attempt was ruled a foul after he cleared but was later protested and overturned in his favor.

Simms would then take two attempts at 5.55m (18-2.5 ft.) and pass on his third attempt for a shot at 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.). After Bradford’s protest was overturned, he would miss on three attempts at 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.) to place ninth. Simms would also miss at the same height and would place seventh, based on misses.

Wednesday also marked the beginning of the men’s decathlon competition, in which freshman Alexander Jung had a strong first day. Through the first five events, Jung stands in 21st place with 3,673 points and is poised for a strong final day of the decathlon on Thursday.

The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships continues Thursday, beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT. For a full schedule of events, click here.