⚽ Smith Promoted to Assistant Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Travis Smith, who served as a volunteer assistant for the Kansas soccer program in 2021, has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach, head coach Mark Francis announced on Monday.

“When the position opened, we did a national search,” Francis said. “After going through the process, it was clear that Travis was the person we needed to hire. After working with Travis for the past year, I had first-hand experience of his ability to coach on the field, his unique ability to connect with the players, his expertise breaking down video of the opponent and our team, and then being able to show that to the players. The other critical factor was that I have 100% trust in Travis having worked with him over the past year. I know what he is capable of doing and how he can positively impact our program. I am excited to welcome him to the staff and to the KU soccer family.”

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Smith came to Kansas in June 2021. Smith had previously spent time in other collegiate soccer programs, including St. Mary’s University, the University of Oregon and the University of Texas before coming to KU.

“Thank you to Mark and Kelly for the opportunity to continue growing in the Jayhawk family,” Smith said. “This past year has been an incredible experience. The trust and belief Mark gives to us as a staff proves that there is nowhere better to be than KU. Rock Chalk!”

Most recently, he spent four seasons as the head soccer coach at Brandeis High School in San Antonio. While at the helm of the program, Smith coached three All-State selections and seven All-Region honorees. He also guided a student-athlete to being awarded the 2018 San Antonio Express News Newcomer of the Year after the team won the district in 2018. During the 2020 season, Smith guided Brandeis to a final ranking of ninth in the Texas state rankings.

He has also served as the head coach for East Central High School, as assistant at O’Connor High School and was a coach at Classics Elite Soccer Academy from July 2014-May 2020. Smith has a United States Soccer Federation “B” License and a United Soccer Coaches Goalkeeping Level 2 license.

Smith graduated from the University of Texas in 2013 with a bachelor of science in kinesiology, exercise science with a minor in biology. He earned a Masters of Education in educational technology and leadership from Lamar University in May 2021.