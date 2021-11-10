️⚽️ Kansas Soccer Receives Six Commitments on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas head soccer coach Mark Francis announced Wednesday that the Jayhawks signed six student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period. Hazel Dirk (Evergreen, Colorado), Mackenzie Hammontree (Leawood, Kansas), Assa Kante (Overland Park, Kansas), Maree Shinkle (Olathe, Kansas), Lexi Watts (Lenexa, Kansas) and Saige Wimes (Kansas City, Missouri) will all join the Jayhawks next season.

“I’m super excited about the class this year,” said Francis. “I think we will get substantially more athletic with the group we have coming in. I’m also really excited that five of the six are local players from the area. The way that we try to play technically, I think all the players coming in will fit really well into our style of play. All six of the group potentially can come in and challenge to get on the field, with some of them challenging to actually start. We have nine starters returning so I think that’s really good for us next year in terms of the competition in every spot.”