🥎 Softball Releases 2021 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team announced Thursday it has 43 dates slated for the 2021 season with an anticipated number of 51 contests spread amongst them.

Four-straight nonconference tournaments, open up the year for the Jayhawks, including trips to LSU (Feb. 12-14), North Texas (Feb. 19-21), UTSA (Feb. 26-28) and Arkansas (March 5-7). Kansas will then return to Arrocha Ballpark to open up a three-week stretch of nothing but home contests: South Dakota State (March 11), the Jayhawk Invitational (March 12-14), the Rock Chalk Challenge (March 20-21), Arkansas (March 24) and Oklahoma State (March 26-28).

“As of today, I feel really good about our schedule and the preseason tournaments we are competing in,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “We definitely had to make some adjustments, but overall, I am pleased that we have been able to still schedule 51 games. Hopefully, we will be able to stick to that, but we will just have to take that one week and one day at a time.”

Conference play continues for Kansas when the team travels to Oklahoma (April 1-3), before nonconference matchups against Kansas City (April 9-10) and at Missouri (April 13). KU closes out the final four weeks of the season with regularly scheduled Big 12 series on the weekend, with a midweek bout against in-state rival Wichita State (April 21) squeezed in between.

Those weekend league series are as follows: Texas Tech (April 16-18); at Texas (April 23-25); at Baylor (April 30-May 2); and Iowa State (May 7-9).

“I am very excited to see our players compete against other teams,” McFalls said. “When COVID-19 hit last March, we were in a really good place. Our players are really excited to get the season started and see the progress that this team has made.”

The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship will be hosted at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on May 14-15.

All dates are subject to change, with more information regarding attendance and ticketing at home events to be made available at a later date.