⚾️ Sycamores Down Jayhawks 6-2 on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — After a postponement on Friday due to inclement weather, Kansas and Indiana State took the field on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon. Indiana State prevailed with a 6-2 victory over the Jayhawks.

The starting pitchers – redshirt senior right-hander Cole Larsen for Kansas and Indiana State’s redshirt sophomore righty Matt Jachec – went toe-to-toe for much of the game. Jachec won the pitcher’s battle, throwing eight-plus innings, allowing only one run on five hits, while walking one and striking out nine. Meanwhile, Larsen tossed a season-high seven and a third innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on eight hits, while walking two and matching a season high with seven strikeouts. Jachec was credited with the win and Larsen received the loss.

Indiana State took a 1-0 lead in the first after scoring on a passed ball. Neither team would score again until the sixth inning.

In the sixth, the Jayhawks threatened with runners on first and third with one out but they were unable to score. The Sycamores would then add two more runs to their lead in the sixth, one on a solo home run and the other on an unearned run to push the lead to 3-0.

KU had another opportunity with runners on first and third with one out in the eighth but could not bring anyone home. Indiana State then scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning to make the score 6-0.

The Jayhawks were able to push two runs across in the ninth on an RBI groundout from redshirt junior outfielder Reyce Curnane and an RBI single by redshirt senior outfielder Tom Lichty.

Kansas (7-9) will play the final two games of the series against Indiana State on Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. CT. Both contests will be live streamed on ESPN+ and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Notes

• Cole Larsen threw a season-high 7.1 IP and tied his season high with seven strikeouts.

• Tavian Josenberger had his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

• Maui Ahuna snapped his 24-game on-base streak dating back to last season.