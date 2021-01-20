🏀 That Special Bond Between A Grandfather And Grandson

My Grandpa and I attended our first game together in December of 2011. I want to say it was the 4th or whenever the first Saturday of the month was. We were playing Ohio State and it was a top-5 matchup with Thomas Robinson and Jared Sullinger matching up, and Tyshawn Taylor and Aaron Craft matching up.

Unfortunately, I think the news broke in the morning before the game that Sullinger wouldn’t be playing. Either way, it was a great game. KU played well and won, and the Phog was rocking the whole time. I remember the student section letting a player know “YOU LET THE WHOLE TEAM DOWN” and all the different things they did to distract during free throws. It was an incredible first experience.

Little did I know, my second would be even better.

The second game I attended was the final match-up against Missouri. I don’t think I need to recap that game for anyone. I will never forget how loud it was and how unified everyone in the stands were. It was incredible. The Robinson block at the end of regulation will forever be one of the craziest things I have seen live.

I remember that night having dinner at Teller’s (now Merchants) on Mass Street and the people in the streets honking their horns, lighting firecrackers, and celebrating the final victory. It was so fun to watch from our seats right by a window facing the street.