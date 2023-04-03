🏈 Tony Sands, Nick Reid to be Inducted into Kansas Football Ring of Honor in 2023 share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics and K Club will honor Jayhawk greats Tony Sands and Nick Reid by inducting the duo into the Kansas football Ring of Honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during Kansas’ October 7 game against UCF. The Ring of Honor is the highest honor bestowed upon Kansas football letterwinners, with Sands and Reid becoming the 24th and 25th members to be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

Since coming to Lawrence, I have learned more and more about the great impact that both Tony and Nick have had on Kansas Football and their pride of being a Jayhawk. Both helped leave Kansas better than they found it and have provided an example for our current players, who are working hard to do the same. Nick and Tony both had the characteristics as players that we want our current team to have. I am excited for both of them and their families to be able to celebrate their careers and have their names inducted into the Ring of Honor on October 7. Lance Leipold, Head Coach

Sands, a standout running back from 1988-91, amassed 3,788 rushing yards on 778 attempts and 28 touchdowns throughout his Jayhawk career, which all stood as school records upon his departure. In his final game in a KU uniform, Sands set the FBS record for rushing attempts (58) and rushing yards (396) in a 53-29 victory over Missouri on November 23, 1991, which still stands as KU’s single game rushing record. Sands, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was the 1991 Big Eight Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press. Sands currently ranks second in school history in career rushing yards and rushing attempts. Throughout his career, Sands rushed for 100+ yards 17 times, which is the most in school history.

“It means the world to me, and not only me but to every teammate that had a part in it. It is unbelievable to have this recognition and to know that my name is going to be in the stadium up amongst the greats. When I go into the Ring of Honor, that means everyone that took part in my success goes in and that just means the world to me.” Tony Sands

Reid starred for the Jayhawks at linebacker from 2002-05, starting 40 games and playing in 48 in a Jayhawk uniform. A native of Derby, Reid totaled 416 tackles throughout his Kansas career, which ranks second in school history, while his 40.0 tackles-for-loss ranks fourth. In 2005, Reid became the first Jayhawk to be named Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He is still the only KU player to ever receive the award. Reid was also named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press following his senior season. Reid was a three-time All-Big 12 selection over his career, leading the Jayhawks in tackles in three consecutive seasons (2003-05). Along with his 416 career tackles and 40.0 tackles-for-loss, Reid finished his KU career with 14.0 sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles.

"I am truly honored to be getting this recognition, but I know for a fact, it wouldn’t have happened without my teammates. To think that my children will be able to take my grandchildren to Memorial Stadium and see my name in the Ring of Honor is more than I could have ever dreamt about. I am forever grateful to be a Jayhawk. Rock Chalk!" Nick Reid