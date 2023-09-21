🏐 No. 17 Kansas Opens Up Big 12 Play at Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 17th-ranked Kansas volleyball team (9-1) will kick off its Big 12 slate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on September 22-23 in Lubbock, Texas.

The Sept. 22 contest will begin at 6 p.m. CT, while the two teams will square off at 2 p.m. the following day from United Supermarkets Arena. Both matches will be streamed on Big 12 Now ESPN+, and there will be various updates on the Kansas volleyball social media pages.

The Jayhawks jumped three places in the most-recent AVCA poll, surpassing their previous ranking of 20 after recording three 3-0 sweeps in a row over the weekend. Kansas’ 9-1 non-conference record heading into Big 12 play marks the 10th time in the Ray Bechard era that KU has one loss or fewer in non-league play. The 2023 9-1 mark is KU’s best non-league record since the 2020 team went 5-1 in the COVID-19 season that was played in both the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021. The previous best mark was 11-1, which occurred back in 2016.

This weekend will be a homecoming of sorts for graduate Reagan Cooper, who was a member of the Texas Tech volleyball program for four years before coming to play her fifth and final year at Kansas. From Rowlett, Texas, Cooper is the Jayhawks’ current leading attacker, tallying 103 total kills and 3.22/set.

KU is on a seven-match win streak, which is currently the longest in the Big 12.

Texas Tech posts a 7-5 record so far this season, having most recently beaten Texas A&M Corpus Christi in four sets last Sunday afternoon.

Last season, the two teams split their series 1-1, with Kansas taking the first match in five and Texas Tech sweeping the Jayhawks in the second match in Lubbock.