🏀 Women’s Basketball Announces 2020-21 Campaign

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball has announced its complete schedule as the Big 12 released its 2020-21 conference slate Monday.

The Jayhawks open the regular season with back-to-back home games against Northern Colorado on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday, Nov. 29.

KU travels to SEC territory as it participates in the SEC/Big 12 challenge to take on Ole Miss on Thursday, Dec. 3 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Kansas returns home for a three-game stint with Oral Roberts up first on Sunday, Dec. 6. KU will then start Big 12 play, hosting Oklahoma on Thursday, Dec. 10 inside Allen Fieldhouse. Four days later, the Jayhawks will play the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday, Dec. 14 before going back out on the road.

KU’s second Big 12 contest before the holiday break is at Texas in Austin on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Jayhawks end their non-conference play with a pair of home contests against North Dakota State and New Mexico State on Dec. 21 and 29, respectively.

Kansas returns to conference play when it hosts West Virginia on Jan. 2.

Matchup highlights include an in-state home and away contest with Kansas State as a part of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, where the Wildcats are scheduled to come to Lawrence on Jan. 23. Three weeks later, Kansas will return the trip to Manhattan, on Feb. 13.

Kansas will also face the 2019 NCAA National Champion Baylor Bears at home on Jan. 13, three games after the holiday break. Kansas will then travel to Waco, Texas, on Feb. 3 for the team’s second go around.

Other features on the schedule include home matchups against Iowa State on Feb. 17 and Texas on Feb. 24 to conclude the 2020-21 regular season.

National television and third-tier television broadcast schedules are expected to be released soon.

Kansas, led by sixth-year head coach Brandon Schneider, comes off a 15-14 (.517) season in 2019-20. After posting its best record in seven years, KU was within reach of making its first postseason appearance under Schneider before the pandemic shut down the season.

Kansas returns the majority of its 2019-20 squad (10 players) to go along with five new faces. This includes three freshmen (Mia Vuksic, Ioanna Chatzileonti, Katrine Jessen) and two transfers in Erica Haynes-Overton and Julie Brosseau. Sophomores Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter earned recognition as a part of the 2020-21 Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards, picking up honorable mention accolades, which was announced by the league earlier this month.

To view the full schedule, click here.