🏀 Women’s Hoops on the Road Saturday at Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball is back on the road for a second-straight game, heading to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brandi Poole (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas dropped to 0-2 in conference play after suffering a 69-61 defeat at Iowa State on Wednesday night in the first game of 2024. The Jayhawks are now 7-6 (0-2 Big 12) on the year, with three defeats coming against Top 25 opponents.

Texas Tech started the season 11-0 but has since dropped three of its past four games, including a 74-47 loss to No. 10 Texas on Wednesday night, which snapped TTU’s 13-game home winning streak. The Lady Raiders opened Big 12 play with a 79-71 victory at conference newcomer Houston on Dec. 30.

The Jayhawks head to Lubbock in search of a third-straight victory at United Supermarkets Arena and a fifth-consecutive win over the Lady Raiders. Kansas has swept the season series against Texas Tech in each of the past two seasons, with the four-game win streak over TTU matching KU’s longest in series history.

Kansas super-senior guard Holly Kersgieter is approaching Kansas Women’s Basketball history as she is now one three-pointer away from tying KU’s career record. Kersgieter has knocked down seven threes over the past two games, giving her 236 for her career, which is one off the record of 237 set by Angie Halbleib from 1994-97. With 14 points at Iowa State, Kersgieter also surpassed 1,700 career points and she is No. 8 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,706 points. Additionally, Kersgieter is tied for seventh in school history for games played (129) and 10th in minutes played (3,765).

Zakiyah Franklin is not far behind Kersgieter on the scoring list. With 15 points at ISU on Wednesday, Franklin now has 1,680 to her credit and she has moved to within 10 points of Tamecka Dixon, who scored 1,689 points as a Jayhawk from 1993-97. Franklin has already set the school record for minutes played and she is tied with Monica Engelman (2010-13) for second in school history with 134 games played.

Now in her third season as a Jayhawk, Taiyanna Jackson is closing in on multiple milestones. She is 23 points away from 1,000 for her career and with 818 rebounds, she is eight away from moving into the top 10 in Kansas history. Jackson had two blocked shots at Iowa State, giving her 237 for her career, which is 33 away from KU’s school record.

Jackson is second on the team with 12.8 points per game this season, while leading the Jayhawks with 9.3 rebounds per game. She has recorded seven double-doubles this season, most recently with 13 points and 10 rebounds against West Virginia on Dec. 30, and she is fourth in school history with 34 career double-doubles.

S’Mya Nichols led Kansas in scoring for the fifth time this season after scoring 16 points at Iowa State. The freshman from Overland Park, Kansas, has scored 10 or more points 10 times this season and she leads the Jayhawks with 13.5 points per game for the season.

After scoring 20+ points in consecutive games against Houston Christian and Wichita State, Nichols was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Dec. 11, becoming the first Jayhawk to claim the award in three seasons.

Up Next

Kansas has two opportunities to play in front of the home fans at Allen Fieldhouse next week. First up is nationally-ranked Baylor, who comes to town on Wednesday, Jan. 10, for a 6:30 p.m. CT contest that will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.