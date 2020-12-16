🏀 Ted Owens Reunites with Jayhawks from His Era via Zoom

LAWRENCE, Kan. – More than 40 former men’s basketball players, coaches and staff reunited with 91-year-old Jayhawks coach Ted Owens in a Zoom video conference Tuesday evening.

Coordinated by Kansas Athletics and K Club, the video conference session lasted just over an hour with Owens and many others chiming in about their experiences with Kansas Basketball. The participants dialed in from 14 different states for the event.

Owens coached at Kansas for 19 seasons from 1964-83, amassing a 348-182 record that included six Big Eight regular-season titles, eight Big Eight Holiday Tournament crowns and one Big Eight Tournament postseason championship. He guided KU teams to two Final Fours in 1971 and 1974, and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Owens opened the video conference with a prayer and recognizing his former players and staff who have passed. He then welcomed the entire group.