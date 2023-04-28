⚾️ Baumgartner, Kansas Take Game One 8-2 Against Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – After moving Friday’s game time up six hours due to the potential for inclement weather, Kansas defeated Oklahoma 8-2 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Graduate pitcher Collin Baumgartner tossed seven strong innings for Kansas and matched his season high with nine strikeouts, while allowing only two runs.

The Kansas offense was patient on Friday afternoon as the Jayhawks drew 10 walks against Oklahoma pitching. Kansas improved to 21-21 on the season, which surpasses its win total from a season ago.

Kansas was able to take a lead in the second inning. The Jayhawks loaded the bases on a throwing error, walk and hit by pitch. Redshirt junior Collier Cranford drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the first run of the game. In the third inning, Kansas added another run on a sacrifice fly by senior Cole Elvis, and the Jayhawks held a 2-0 advantage after three innings.

Baumgartner retired the first 10 batters he faced in the game. He had a stretch from the end of the second inning to the beginning of the fifth inning that he retired eight-of-nine batters via strikeout.

Oklahoma (22-20, 7-9 Big 12) cut the lead in half in the fourth inning. Bryce Madron hit a solo home run to right field for his ninth homer of the season. The solo shot made the score 2-1.

The Jayhawks offense responded by scoring in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to open up the game. In the fifth, Kansas loaded the bases for the second time. A wild pitch scored Jans from third base and advanced freshman Kodey Shojinaga to second and Elvis to third. Reeder then sent a line drive over the first baseman’s head and down the right field line for a two-run single. Shojinaga and Elvis scored to give the Jayhawks a 5-1 edge.

Jans found himself up at the plate in the sixth and he doubled down the left field line to score Michael Brooks. Then, for the third time in the game, Kansas loaded the bases in the seventh and freshman Jackson Kline delivered a 2-run single to center field.

The Sooners scored one run in the seventh, but that wrapped up the scoring in the game. Juniors Thaniel Trumper and Stone Hewlett each pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Baumgartner to close out the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Collin Baumgartner (4-1)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 9 SO

Loss: Braxton Douthit (4-3)

Final line: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO

QUOTABLE

“Outstanding start by Collin. He spotted everything and had everything going today. He’s such a mature competitor. He’s the perfect guy for our younger guys to learn from. I thought Trumper came in and did a great job and Hewlett came in and was outstanding as well.

I loved the offensive approach and thought we stuck to the plan. Ten walks is a pretty good indicator of that. I thought we did a good job of not going out of the zone. We had a bunch of two-out, two-strike battle hits, which is always a priority and emphasis for us.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

“It was just a good day to pitch. The offense jumped out to a great start and we just continued to beat the rock. We took advantage of some walks that they gave us. The offense was strong and made it super easy for me to pitch. From there, I just try to pound the zone and let our defense work. We have a great defense.” – Collin Baumgartner

NOTES

• Kansas surpassed its win total from the 2022 season (20).

• Kansas drew 10 walks, which marked the third time this season with double-digit free passes.

• Brooks has hit a double in eight straight games. He extended his on-base streak to 13 games and his hitting streak to eight games.

• Baumgartner matched his season high with nine strikeouts.

• Shojinaga pushed his hitting streak to eight games.

• Jake English has now reached base safely in his last 18 games.

• Jans extended his hitting streak to seven games.

UP NEXT

Kansas (21-21, 6-10 Big 12) continues its series against Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. First pitch of game two from L. Dale Mitchell Park is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.