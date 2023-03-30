⚾️ Baylor and Kansas Set for Weekend Series at Hoglund Ballpark

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Baylor Fri. 6 p.m. CT RHP Collin Baumgartner (2-0, 3.62 ERA) RHP Mason Marriott (1-3, 8.23 ERA) Sat. 12 p.m. CT RHP Sam Ireland (2-3, 4.18 ERA) RHP Will Rigney (2-1, 2.16 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT TBA TBA

*The start time of Saturday’s game vs. Baylor was adjusted to a 12 p.m. CT first pitch to accommodate for the women’s basketball WNIT Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Baseball will play its first home conference series of the season this weekend when the Jayhawks welcome the Baylor Bears to Hoglund Ballpark. Game one of the three-game series is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Friday evening.

Kansas is 2-0 at home this season after defeating Creighton on Wednesday, 3-1, and Wichita State in the home opener on March 8 by a score of 4-0. A fast 2-hour, 22-minute game on Wednesday was highlighted by the Jayhawks bullpen throwing a dazzling 7.2 scoreless innings. The trio of Thaniel Trumper, Gavin Brasosky and Ethan Bradford combined for the scoreless innings of relief.

Trumper, a Doane University transfer, tossed a career-high 4.2 innings in the victory against Creighton and earned his first career win. This season, opponents have hit only .167 against Trumper as he leads the team in relief appearances with 11.

On the offensive side, sophomore Chase Jans is riding a 19-game on-base streak. Jans had an RBI single in Wednesday’s game to extend the Kansas lead to 3-1. Jans is slashing .357/.432/.529 with four doubles, one triple, two homers, 18 RBI, 11 runs and eight walks during his 19-game on base streak. He had a 17-game hitting streak that was snapped on Sunday at TCU.

Kansas has a .978 fielding percentage as a team through the first half of the season. The strong defense has KU ranked second in the Big 12 in fielding percentage. The Jayhawks defense has only committed 18 errors in 23 games this season.

The Jayhawks will give the ball to SIU-Edwardsville transfer Collin Baumgartner on Friday and Minnesota transfer Sam Ireland on Saturday. Both hurlers are ranked fifth in the conference with 32.1 innings pitched. West Virginia is the only other school to have two pitchers ranked in the top 10 for innings pitched in the Big 12.

Kansas and Baylor have met 84 times in program history with Baylor holding a 60-24 edge. Last season, Kansas won the Friday night game at Baylor behind a complete game performance from Daniel Hegarty. Jans had a go-ahead RBI single for the Jayhawks in the 5th inning of that 3-2 victory.

Baylor (9-16, 2-4 Big 12) is similar to Kansas this season in that the Bears have a new head coach in Mitch Thompson. Baylor returned just 15 players from its 2022 roster and welcomed 23 newcomers, including 10 true freshmen and 13 transfers. The Bears have been led at the plate this season by Kolby Branch who is hitting .347 with team highs of 12 extra-base hits and 20 RBIs.

PROMOTIONS

Friday – The first 250 fans will receive a Jayhawks mini helmet.

Sunday – In celebration of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, Kansas Baseball will be creating a sensory-inclusive environment. Stadium volume will be silenced at 12:45 p.m. and will gradually increase by inning throughout the game. Sensory toys will be available during the game at the marketing table while supplies last. Kansas will also be wearing special Autism Awareness uniforms.

Every Sunday is also Fun Day Sunday where all kids are invited to run the bases and play catch on the field after the conclusion of every Sunday home game.

To view the complete 2023 promotions schedule, click here.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets for the season by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students will receive free admission this weekend and all season long by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas (9-14, 0-3 Big 12) wraps up its five-game homestand on Tuesday afternoon against the Missouri State Bears at 3 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets to the game by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.