⚽️ Beyer Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas senior defender Lia Beyer was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. The Big 12 award is the first of Beyer’s career.

Beyer scored her first career goal and the game-tying goal in last Friday’s match at Kansas State. Super-senior Rylan Childers made a pass to junior Kate Dreyer who then sent the ball to the top of the box for Beyer. Beyer took one touch and fired it towards the right post where it deflected off the diving goalkeeper, off the post and into the net. The goal also marked the first points of her career.

The match was the seventh straight start for Beyer after beginning the season as a reserve. She played 82 minutes and helped hold Kansas State to only one goal.

Beyer becomes the 15th Jayhawk in program history to be awarded Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Beyer joins fellow defender Mackenzie Boeve as a recipient of the honor this season. Boeve received the award on Aug. 23. Kansas has received each of the Big 12 weekly awards at least once this season.

Kansas (8-8-2, 1-5-2 Big 12) closes out the regular season with Senior Night on Thursday (Oct. 27) against Iowa State. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT from Rock Chalk Park and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.