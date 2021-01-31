👟 Bryce Hoppel Runs World Lead, No. 2 U.S. All-Time Mark at American Track League

Only six men in world indoor history have run 800 meters faster than Hoppel’s time of 1:44.37 on Sunday afternoon. Hoppel now trails only Donovan Brazier for the fastest time ever run by an American indoors.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas alum Bryce Hoppel ran an incredible 1:44.37 in the 800 meters at the second American Track League in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday, setting the world lead and No. 2 mark in United States indoor history in the event.

Starting in lane three, Hoppel positioned himself in third place through two laps, before passing Eric Sowinski on the third lap. Once the race pacer stepped off the track going into the fourth lap, it was just Hoppel in open track.

Entering the final lap at 1:18.1, Hoppel accelerated on the backstretch and lengthened his lead going into the final 100 meters. Hoppel closed on the personal best down the final stretch, crossing the line in 1:44.37.

While at Kansas, Hoppel won four Big 12 titles, including a sweep of the 800 meter title both indoors and outdoors in 2019. In addition, Hoppel was a five-time All-American and two-time National Champion, while going down as the KU indoor school record holder in the 800 meters and the second-fastest in school history outdoors in the 800 meters.

Since turning pro with Adidas, Hoppel has placed fourth at the 2019 IAAF World Indoor Championship in Doha, Qatar, won the 2020 USA Indoor Championship and has run the No. 2 time in American indoor history.