⚽️ Childers Selected by the KC Current in NWSL Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas midfielder Rylan Childers was selected by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Draft with the No. 42 overall pick on Thursday night.

“I’m really excited for Rylan for this opportunity in the next stage of her soccer career,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “To be drafted is an honor, and especially to be drafted by the local team in the city where she grew up and played club soccer and her entire college career. I look forward to watching her grow into her professional career”.

A native of Grain Valley, Missouri, Childers came to Kansas prior to the 2020 season after spending two years at UMKC. Over the course of three seasons at KU, Childers started all 52 games. She scored 14 goals and had 11 assists in her Kansas career.

A captain the last two seasons, as voted on by her teammates, Childers led the team with six assists and was second on the team with seven goals in 2022. She also led the Jayhawks with nine points, including a team-high four goals for the 2020 season. Childers logged over 4,000 minutes in her three-year career at Kansas.

Off the field, Childers was recently named a Second-Team Academic All-American by College Sport Communicators. She has also been selected to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team the last two seasons.

Childers became the fifth Jayhawk to ever be selected in the NWSL Draft, joining Estelle Johnson (2013), Whitney Berry (2013), Katie McClure (2020) and Addisyn Merrick (2020).