⚽️ Childers Signs Pro Contract with the KC Current

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After being selected in January by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Draft with the No. 42 overall pick, Rylan Childers signed a contract through the 2023 season, the KC Current announced on Monday.

Childers played three seasons at Kansas from 2020-22. She started all 52 games during her career at KU, finishing with 14 goals and 11 assists. A native of Grain Valley, Missouri, Childers spent the first two years of her collegiate career at UMKC.

A two-time team captain, as voted on by her teammates, Childers led the 2022 Jayhawks with six assists and was second on the team with seven goals. Her nine points and four goals also were a team high for the 2020 season. She logged over 4,000 minutes in her three-year career at Kansas.

Childers was named a Second-Team Academic All-American by College Sport Communicators in December 2022 for her work in the classroom. She also was selected to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2021 and 2022.

Childers became the fifth Jayhawk to ever be selected in the NWSL Draft, joining Estelle Johnson (2013), Whitney Berry (2013), Katie McClure (2020) and Addisyn Merrick (2020).

The Current begin their season on March 25.