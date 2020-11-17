Dok & Dot Participate in NBA Combine, Prepping for 2020 NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball players Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson participated in the 2020 NBA Combine and are looking to have their names called Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the 2020 NBA Draft.

ESPN will once again broadcast the 2020 NBA Draft starting at 7 p.m. (Central). Due to COVID-19, the event will be held via videoconferencing. KU’s Azubuike and Dotson will be with family and friends watching closely.

Since the NBA adopted a two-round draft in 1989, Kansas has had 24 first-round selections and 39 total chosen. Since the NBA Lottery began in 1985, KU has had 17 players selected among the top-14 names called draft night, with 11 in head coach Bill Self Self’s era. A total of 25 Jayhawks have been drafted since Self has been at Kansas.

Azubuike was a Consensus All-America Second Team selection in 2020, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Defensive Player of the Year and the Big 12 Player of the Year. The Delta, Nigeria, center led NCAA Division I in field goal percentage at 74.8%, which helped his career percentage of 74.4% break the all-time Division I field goal percentage record of UCF’s Tacko Fall (74.0%). In his senior season of 2019-20, Azubuike led the Big 12 in rebounding (10.5 rpg) and double-doubles (15) and was second in the conference for blocked shots at 2.6 per game. Azubuike was the only player in the league to average a double-double (13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Azubuike was also named USBWA All-District VI and the co-MVP of the Maui Invitational in leading KU to the tourney title. He ended his KU career ranked first in field goal percentage (74.6%), eighth in blocked shots (172), 18th in rebounding (685) and 48th in scoring with 1,069 points.

A Consensus All-America Second Team and Wooden Award All-American, Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 ppg, steals (2.1) and free throws made (142). The Charlotte, North Carolina guard, who was a three-time Big 12 Player of the Week in 2019-20, Dotson ranked among the Big 12 leaders in 20-point games (second with nine), field goal percentage (second at 46.8), free throw percentage (fifth at 83.0), assists (fifth at 4.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (fifth at 1.7).

Dotson became just the fifth Jayhawk to lead the Big 12 in scoring, joining Drew Gooden in 2002, Wayne Simien in 2005, Frank Mason III in 2017 and Dedric Lawson in 2019. In addition to his All-America honors in 2019-20, Dotson was an All-Big 12 First Team (unanimous selection) honoree, a Bob Cousy Award Point Guard of the Year Award Finalist, USBWA All-District VI and the co-MVP of the Maui Invitational in leading KU to the tourney title. Dotson amassed 986 career points in only two seasons at Kansas.

KANSAS NBA DRAFT HISTORY

Year – Name (Round/Overall Selection)

1948 – Otto Schnellbacher (Providence region)

1952 – Clyde Lovellette (1/10)

1953 – Dean Kelley (8/56), Gil Reich (11/32)

1954 – B.H. Born (3/22), Alan Kelley (7/56)

1957 – Maurice King (6/48)

1958 – Wilt Chamberlain (Territorial selection)

1959 – Ron Loneski (10/134)

1961 – Wayne Hightower (1/5), Bill Bridges (3/32)

1963 – Nolen Ellison (4/29)

1966 – Walt Wesley (1/6), Al Lopes (13/106)

1967 – Ron Franz (4/33)

1968 – Roger Bohnenstiel (9/120)

1969 – Jo Jo White (1/9), Dave Nash (4/48), Bruce Sloan (11/153)

1971 – Dave Robisch (3/44), Roger Brown (4/64), Pierre Russell (13/207)

1972 – Bud Stallworth (1/7)

1975 – Rick Suttle (7/110), Roger Morningstar (8/144)

1976 – Norm Cook (1/16)

1977 – Herb Nobles (6/124)

1978 – Ken Koenigs (5/99), John Douglas (6/118)

1979 – Paul Mokeski (2/42),

1981 – Darnell Valentine (1/16), Art Housey (3/47), John Crawford (7/160), Randolph Carroll (10/220)

1982 – Tony Guy (2/46), David Magley (2/28)

1984 – Carl Henry (4/80), Brian Martin (9/185)

1986 – Greg Drieling (2/26), Ron Kellogg (2/42), Calvin Thompson (4/71)

1988 – Danny Manning (1/1), Archie Marshall (3/75)

1990 – Kevin Pritchard (2/34)

1991 – Mark Randall (1/26)

1993 – Rex Walters (1/16), Adonis Jordan (2/42)

1994 – Darrin Hancock (2/38)

1995 – Greg Ostertag (1/28)

1997 – Scot Pollard (1/19), Jacque Vaughn (1/27)

1998 – Raef LaFrentz (1/3), Paul Pierce (1/10)

1999 – Ryan Robertson (2/45)

2001 – Eric Chenowith (2/42)

2002 – Drew Gooden (1/4)

2003 – Kirk Hinrich (1/7), Nick Collison (1/12)

2005 – Wayne Simien (1/29)

2007 – Julian Wright (1/13)

2008 – Brandon Rush (1/13), Darrell Arthur (1/27), Mario Chalmers (2/34), Darnell Jackson (2/52), Sasha Kaun (2/56)

2010 – Xavier Henry (1/12), Cole Aldrich (1/11)

2011 – Marcus Morris (1/13), Markieff Morris (1/14), Josh Selby (2/49)

2012 – Thomas Robinson (1/5), Tyshawn Taylor (2/41)

2013 – Ben McLemore (1/7), Jeff Withey (2/39)

2014 – Andrew Wiggins (1/1), Joel Embiid (1/3)

2015 – Kelly Oubre Jr. (1/15)

2016 – Cheick Diallo (2/33)

2017 – Josh Jackson (1/4), Frank Mason III (2/34)

2018 – Devonte’ Graham (2/34), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (2/47)