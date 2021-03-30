⚾ Eight-Run Inning Aids Kansas in Comeback Over Missouri

LAWRENCE, Kan. – An eight-run rally in the bottom of the seventh propelled the Kansas Jayhawks (15-8, 1-2 Big 12) to a 10-9 victory over the Missouri Tigers (8-16, 1-5 SEC) on Tuesday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

Missouri struck first in the top of the third inning and again in the top of the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.

The Tigers added two more runs in the fifth and then the Jayhawks’ offense got started. KU drew three-straight walks before Tavian Josenberger was hit by a pitch, making the score 7-1.

The Jayhawks continued to eat into the deficit with a RBI double from Brett Vosik in the bottom of the six.

Missouri answered with two more runs in the top of the seventh, making the score 9-2.

Daniel Hegarty came out of the bullpen to stop the Tigers’ rally and got out of the jam.

Kansas immediately answered in the bottom of the inning. Nolan Metcalf drew a bases loaded walk and Josenberger scored on a groundout. Skyler Messinger was initially called out coming home on a wild pitch, but the call was reviewed and overturned making the score 9-5, swinging the momentum in KU’s direction.

The Jayhawks took advantage and continued their seventh-inning rally. Anthony Tulimero launched a ball to deep left center for a three-run home run, trimming the Tigers’ lead to just one run. Kansas put two more runners in scoring position and Josenberger delivered in the clutch, driving in both runners with a two out single. Kansas took a 10-9 lead into the final two frames.

Hegarty shut down Missouri in the eighth inning and secured the win, improving his record to 3-1 on the season.

Missouri tried to start a rally in the top of the ninth, but Jonah Ulane came in to close the door for Kansas, earning a save and securing the win.

Josenberger and Tulimero drove in three runs each. Casey Burnham gave the Jayhawks a spark with two hits and two runs scored. Tulimero’s three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh gives him two home runs on the season.

Ritch Price’s overall thoughts on the game …

It was a great team win and it was really fun to play Missouri again, and reignite this rivalry. I’m proud of our players and how they competed throughout the game, and it was a great comeback in the seventh. Kansas vs. Missouri is without questions one of the great rivalries in the country. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks are back in action April 1-3 against Texas at Hoglund Ballpark. All three games will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.