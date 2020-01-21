🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Texas

SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS

Texas comes into the contest 11-6 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. The Longhorns are 7-2 when playing at home this season and have won its last two match-ups against Texas Tech, 92-66, and Kansas State, 71-63.

Head coach Karen Aston is in her seventh season with Texas and has a record of 165-72. Aston is 266-135 as a collegiate head coach in 12 seasons with stops at Charlotte and North Texas.

The Longhorns are averaging 73.2 points a game on 42.3% shooting from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc. UT collects 43.8 rebounds per game and outrebounds its opponents by an average of 9.6.

Leading Texas has been Joyner Holmes who is averaging 14.5 points a game on 45.6% shooting and 9.3 rebounds. Behind Holmes is Charli Collier who averages 14.2 points on 44.4% shooting from the field and leads the team in rebounds with 10.5.