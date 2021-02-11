👟 Gleb Dudarev Appears on Bowerman Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field’s Gleb Dudarev was named to The Bowerman mid-indoor watch list, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Thursday, marking his seventh career appearance on the list.

The Bowerman – known as collegiate track & field’s highest honor – is awarded each year by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate athletes in NCAA track & field. The award was established in 2009, is named after legendary track and field coach, Bill Bowerman.

A native of Vitebsk, Belarus, Dudarev enters the 2020-21 season with outdoor eligibility remaining. During the 2019-20 season, Dudarev was placed on the Bowerman watch list in all three 2020 watch lists before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Dudarev was named an All-American for making it to the NCAA Indoor Championship and also won his third Big 12 Indoor Championship in the men’s weight throw, becoming just the third individual to win three Big 12 indoor titles in the event, while he has won six Big 12 titles between indoors and outdoors.

During the 2019-20 indoor season, Dudarev became the No. 5 performer in NCAA history at the Jayhawk Classic, throwing 24.38m (80-00 ft.) in the men’s weight throw. Dudarev’s throw was the farthest throw in the event since 2015, earning him his fourth career Big 12 Indoor Athlete of the Week honor, just one shy of the conference record.

Dudarev also holds both the indoor and outdoor Kansas school records, while holding eight of the Kansas top-10 performances indoor and all ten of the Kansas top-10 performances outdoors. Dudarev’s accomplishments span to the World stage, where he placed eighth overall in the men’s hammer throw at the 2019 IAAF World Championships.

Joining Dudarev on The Bowerman Men’s Preseason Watch List is Matthew Boling (Georgia), Trey Cunningham (Florida State), Devin Dixon (Texas A&M), JuVaughn Harrison (LSU), Takieddine Hedeilli (Texas Tech), Charlie Hunter (Oregon), KC Lightfoot (Baylor), Tripp Piperi (Texas) and Cooper Teare (Oregon). Only Dixon has more appearances (8) than Dudarev on the Bowerman Watch List.

For more information on The Bowerman, including past winners, news and more, click here.