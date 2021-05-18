🏌️‍♂️ Hillier Leading the Way for Jayhawks at NCAA Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team shaved two shots off its score on Tuesday at the second round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The Jayhawks shot a two-under 286 as a team and now sit at two-under overall for the tournament in seventh place. Coach Jamie Bermel’s team is five shots behind fifth-place Ohio State with the top five teams from the regional advancing to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“It’s a big day on Wednesday for the Jayhawks,” Bermel said. “We need to put a good round up and see what happens. The key is all five guys need to play well, and we just can’t give strokes away. It should be a lot of fun, and I’m excited to see how we can do.”

Harry Hillier once again carded the low score for the Jayhawks with a three-under 69. He is now five-under through two rounds and is tied for ninth overall. He is six shots behind leader Michael Sakane from Jacksonville and two shots outside of the top three.

Hillier totaled five birdies on his card on Tuesday and has 12 birdies total so far in the tournament, which is tied for the second-most in the field. Hillier, like the rest of his teammates, teed off on No. 10 on Tuesday and shot one-under on his front nine and two-under on his back.

William Duquette shot a one-over 73 on Tuesday and is tied for 27th overall at even par. Duquette had a pair of birdies in his round and also picked up an eagle on the 485-yard par-four 12th hole.

Ben Sigel and Luke Kluver are both tied for 35th at two-over par. Sigel had four birdies in his round, while Kluver had three.

Freshman Sion Audrain shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday to tie Sigel for the second-lowest score on the team. Audrain, who had four birdies Tuesday and three in a five-hole stretch, is tied for 45th at +4.

Host Florida State is leading the way on the team scoreboard at -24, while Liberty is eight shots back in second at -16. Kansas is one shot behind TCU for sixth place.