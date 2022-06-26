👟 Hoppel Wins U.S. National Title in the 800 Meters at the USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Kansas’ Bryce Hoppel won his third career USATF title in the 800 meters in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday, winning in 1:44.60 to qualify for the World Outdoor Championships from July 15-24.

Hoppel’s title is his first at the USATF Outdoor Championships, after previously winning the USATF Indoor 800 meter championships in 2020 and 2022. With Sunday’s victory, Hoppel will race at the World Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from July 15-24, the first World Championships held on U.S. soil.

From the starting gun, Hoppel raced to the front of the pack and tailed Texas A&M’s Brandon Miller through the first 400 meters. After the bell lap, Hoppel took over the lead on the backstretch and never looked back.

In a chase over the final 100 meters, Hoppel won the race down the stretch with Jonah Koech closing in. Hoppel would hold off Koech and Miller, finishing in 1:44.60, while Koech finished second in 1:44.74, followed by Miller in 1:45.19. All three will represent Team USA at the World Outdoor Championships.

As a Jayhawk, Hoppel won a pair of NCAA Championships in the 800 meters, highlighted by his 19-race win streak, which finished with the 2019 NCAA Outdoor title. Hoppel has since won three USATF National titles, while qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games and was a bronze medalist at the 2022 Indoor World Championships.

Hoppel will now prepare for the 2022 World Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from July 15-24. Kansas head coach Stanley Redwine will have the opportunity to coach Hoppel once again, as Redwine serves as Head Coach for the Team USA men’s team.