🏈 Jalon Daniels Named a Manning Award Star of the Week for Second Straight Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has been named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week for the second-straight week, after leading Kansas to a 48-30 road win at Houston behind five total touchdowns.

The award marks Daniels’ third-career Manning Award Star of the week honor after winning it last week behind 18-of-29 passing for 219 yards and three touchdowns in the 55-42 overtime win at West Virginia. Daniels was also named a Manning Award Star of the week following Kansas’ 57-56 overtime win over Texas in 2021.

Fans will now have the opportunity to vote for Daniels to be named the Manning Award Player of the Week through the Sugar Bowl’s Facebook page.

In the win at Houston, Daniels completed 14-of-23 passing for 158 yards and three touchdowns, while carrying 12 times for 123 yards and two scores. Daniels’ five touchdown performance was the first of his career with multiple passing and rushing touchdowns, while he becomes the first Jayhawk since Todd Reesing in 2009 to throw and rush for 2+ touchdowns in the same game. Daniels completed passes to 11 different receivers throughout the game.

Daniels has led Kansas to a 3-0 record for the first time since 2009, completing 47-of-70 for 566 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Daniels also leads KU in rushing, carrying 27 times for 237 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. Since the Manning Award started recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 464 different quarterbacks from 129 schools have been recognized. Sixty-seven players from 66 different schools were honored during the 2021 season.

This week’s eight Manning Award Stars of the Week are:

Stetson Bennett, Georgia (16-of-23, 284 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 97.9)

Bennett, who battles illness throughout the game, also adds a rushing touchdown as he leads the top-ranked Bulldogs to a 48-7 blowout of SEC rival South Carolina on the road.

Doug Brumfield, UNLV (21-of-27, 211 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 92.9)

Brumfield, who also runs 12 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns, helps the Rebels score their most points since 2016 as they roll to a 58-27 victory over North Texas.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas (14-of-23, 158 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 98.5)

Daniels, who also rushes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, connects with 11 different receivers as he leads the Jayhawks to an impressive 48-30 road victory over Houston as Kansas improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

Bo Nix, Oregon (13-of-18, 222 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 90.8)

Nix also runs for three touchdowns becoming the first Duck to run for three scores and pass for two as he leads the Ducks to an impressive 41-20 home victory over No. 12 BYU.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington (24-of-40, 397 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 91.9)

Penix leads the Huskies to touchdowns on four of their first five possessions as he passes for the eighth-most yards in school history in a 39-28 upset of No. 11 Michigan State in Husky Stadium.

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte (31-of-43, 401 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, QBR: 83.2)

Reynolds, who tallies the second 400-yard game of his career and matches the school-record for TD passes, completes an eight-play, 69-yard drive with a two-yard TD pass with 17 seconds remaining to lift the 49ers to a 42-41 road victory over Georgia State.

Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (13-of-29, 181 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 68.4)

Shrader, who adds 83 rushing yards, connects on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including the game-winning delivery from 25 yards out in a thrilling 32-29 win over Purdue as the Orange improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (22-of-27, 367 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 99.4)

Stroud was dominant in the first half, completing 18-of-20 passes for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Buckeyes score on all six of their possessions in a 77-21 wipeout of Toledo.

While the Manning Award selected 30 quarterbacks for its preseason Watch List, additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the Watch List later in the season. Ten finalists will be selected and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In its first 18 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 13 different schools and from four different conferences. The Southeastern Conference (Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) leads the way with seven Manning Award honorees, while the Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) has had five winners. The Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) has had four Manning Award winners. Alabama (Bryce Young and Jones) joins LSU (Burrow and Russell), Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield) and Texas (McCoy and Vince Young) as the only schools with two different winners.