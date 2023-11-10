🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Add Four to 2024 Signing Class share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Jamie Bermel and the Kansas men’s golf team announced the additions of Felix Bouchard, Alex Hogan, Ty Lasley and Hristo Yanakiev to the 2024 signing class on Friday. The four-man class consists of two international additions and two Kansans. Bouchard, Hogan, Lasley and Yanakiev will join the Jayhawks for the 2024-25 season.

"We are very excited to have these four joining our golf program and family. I think all four of them could play right away and I know they will have great careers here at Kansas." Head Coach Jamie Bermel

Below is more information on all four signees: Felix Bouchard

A native of Ville LaSalle, Quebec, Canada, Bouchard arrives at Kansas via Cegep Andre Laurendeau, where he was the 2021 Golf Quebec Junior Golfer of the Year. Bouchard and his high school squad won three-straight RSEQ Provincial Championships in 2021, 2022 and 2023. A three-time CCAA All-Canadian selection, Bouchard’s most recent feat was a first-place finish at the 2023 CCAA Golf National Championship. Bouchard is familiar with teeing it up on the big stage, as the Canadian competed in the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. Bouchard comes to Kansas with an anticipated major in business.

"Felix is a Canadian golfer who has a lot of playing experience all over the world. He has played really well over the last couple of years and has a chance to compete in our lineup right away." Head Coach Jamie Bermel

Alex Hogan

Hogan is a Leawood, Kansas native who is set to graduate from Rockhurst High School in May 2024, the alma mater of current Jayhawk sophomore Will King. During his time as a Hawklet, Hogan was tabbed the 2022 Class 5 District 4 Individual Champion while his team was crowned 2022 Class 5 District 4 Champions. During Hogan’s tenure at Rockhurst, his team won the 2022 Class 5 State Championship, as well as the 2023 Class 5 District 4 Championship. Hogan and his six siblings (four brothers, two sisters) are the children of Kevin and Lynette Hogan. Hogan plans to pursue a degree in business at KU.

"Alex was the 18th man on his high school team his freshman year, which shows how far he has come. He gets better every year and will be a huge asset to the team. His work ethic is off the charts, and I think his best golf is still in front of him." Head Coach Jamie Bermel

Ty Lasley

From Overland Park, Kansas, Lasley joins Kansas upon graduation from Blue Valley West High School. A four-year letterwinner with a long list of accolades, Lasley shares a tie for the lowest round in school history, posting a 66 in competition. Most recently, Lasley earned Low Junior at the 2023 Watson Challenge, a tournament hosted in Kansas City which features professional and amateur golfers. A 2023 6A First Team All-State selection, Lasley and his team won the 2022 Regional Tournament, as well as the EKL Championship in back-to-back seasons (2022, 2023). Also, this year, Lasley advanced to the Round of 32 at this season’s U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. Lasley plans to major in marketing management during his time in Kansas.

"Ty is another Kansas kid who had a really nice summer for himself. He is a gritty competitor who has tremendous upside. We’re excited to keep Ty in his home state." Head Coach Jamie Bermel

Hristo Yanakiev

From Sofia, Bulgaria, Yanakiev comes to Lawrence upon graduation at Asen Yordanov High School. A four-time Junior Bulgarian State Champion, Yanakiev is ambitious about turning professional following his tenure at Kansas. In 2022 and 2023, Yanakiev won the Bulgarian Amateur Open Championship, as well as the Bulgarian Junior Open Championship in 2022. At just 15 years of age, Yanakiev placed 59th at the European Amateur in 2021. That same year he was crowned the 2021 Romanian Amateur Open Champion. Yanakiev will pursue a degree in business at Kansas.