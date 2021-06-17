👟 Jayhawks Chase Olympic Dreams at Olympic Trials

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan just over a month away, Jayhawks will get a shot to qualify for the Olympic games, as they compete at their respective Olympic Trials and international competitions beginning this weekend.

The 2020 Olympic Games, originally scheduled for July 24-August 9 of 2020, were rescheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 23-August 8, 2021.A total of 13 athletes are entered in their respective country’s Olympic Trials and National Championships.

Heading into the Olympic Trials, Kansas track & field head coach Stanley Redwine has already been named the men’s Assistant Coach – Distance for Team USA, along with former Kansas Relays Meet Director Tim Weaver, who will serve as the Head Manager for Team USA.

Kansas’ Gleb Dudarev has also already punched his ticket to compete at the Olympic Games, representing Belarus, after meeting his country’s qualifying criteria.

Kansas boasts a number of Jayhawks who have made in through to the Olympics, where Kansas track and field has won 16 medals (9 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) throughout the program’s history.

Here is a full list of Jayhawks in action at their respective country’s Olympic Trials:

*Ivan Henry (Jamaica) – 200, 400 Meters

Saturday, June 26 (5:45 p.m.) (Semi-final)

Sunday, June 27 (5:45 p.m.) (Final)

*Michael Joseph (St. Lucia) – 400 Meters

Saturday, June 26

Sunday, June 27

*Alexandra Emilianov (Moldova) – Discus

*Zach Bradford (United States) – Pole Vault

Saturday, June 19 (6:30 p.m.) (Qualifying)

Monday, June 21 (5:30 p.m.) (Final)

*Rylee Anderson (United States) – High Jump

Friday, June 18 (6:45 p.m.) (Qualifying)

Sunday, June 20 (7:50 p.m.) (Final)

*Honour Finley (United States) – 400 Meters

Friday, June 18 (6:30 p.m.) (First Round)

Saturday, June 19 (9:20 p.m.) (Semi-final)

Sunday, June 20 (9:06 p.m.) (Final)

*Hussian Al Hizam (Saudi Arabia) – Pole Vault

Crystal Manning (United States) – Triple Jump

Friday, June 18 (8:15 p.m.) (Qualifying)

Sunday, June 20 (7:55 p.m.) (Final)

Bryce Hoppel (United States) – 800 Meters

Friday, June 18 (7:26 p.m.) (First Round)

Saturday, June 19 (9:04 p.m.) (Semi-final)

Monday, June 21 (7:28 p.m.) (Final)

Sydney Conley (United States) – Long Jump

Thursday, June 24 (7:45 p.m.) (Qualifying)

Saturday, June 26 (8:30 p.m.) (Final)

Mason Finley (United States) – Discus

Thursday, June 24 (9:05 p.m.) (Qualifying)

Friday, June 25 (5:30 p.m.) (Final)

Christina Clemons (United States) – 100 Meter Hurdles

Saturday, June 19 (7:04 p.m.) (First Round)

Sunday, June 20 (8:03 p.m.) (Second Round)

Sunday, June 20 (9:43 p.m.) (Final)

Whitney Ashley (United States) – Discus

Friday, June 18 (6 p.m.) (Qualifying)

Saturday, June 19 (8:42 p.m.) (Final)

All times central. Schedule is subject to change

*Competed for KU during the 2020-21 season