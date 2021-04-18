🥎 Jayhawks Fall to Texas Tech 5-4 in Extra Innings

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a Big 12 softball battle, Texas Tech edged Kansas 5-4 in eight innings Sunday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark. The extra inning contest was the second between the two teams in the weekend series with Tech claiming both wins and the series, 2-1.

Kansas fell to 21-17 on the season and 2-7 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech improved to 18-20 overall, 2-10 in league games.

Texas Tech junior Yvonne Whaley hit a two-out RBI double in the top of the eighth off KU relief pitcher Hailey Reed to provide the margin of victory for the Red Raiders. Riley Love, who had singled earlier in the frame, scored the TTU run.

After giving up two runs in the top of the first on a Texas Tech home run, Kansas erupted for four runs in the bottom of the third on three hits off Texas Tech pitcher Missy Zoch. In the third, KU collected singles from Brittany Jackson, Ashlyn Anderson and Madison Hirsch. With the bases loaded and one out, Texas Tech’s infield was in when Anderson hit a single over TTU’s second baseman’s head that scored Cheyenne Hornbuckle, who had walked, and Jackson, who singled to center three batters prior.

Texas Tech cut the lead to 4-3 in the top of the fifth scoring one run on two hits but some solid fielding by KU shortstop Haleigh Harper and Hornbuckle at second left two Red Raiders stranded ending the Tech threat. KU starting pitcher Tatum Goff threw five innings, giving up three runs with two strikeouts.

Texas Tech tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth when Jacee Hamlin singled to left off of KU relief pitcher Savanna DesRochers. Reed replaced DesRochers in the circle for KU and took the loss, dropping to 7-3 on the season.

Kansas was able to get out of a jam in the top of the seventh when Texas Tech put two runners in scoring position with two outs. From her center field position, Jackson tracked down a fly ball at the warning track to end the inning. The Jayhawks collected two walks in the bottom of the frame but were left stranded sending the game into extra innings.

TTU scored two in the top of the eighth. In the bottom half of the inning, KU could not get a runner on base giving Tech the win.

Up Next

Kansas will step out of Big 12 play and host Wichita State on Wednesday, April 21, a 5 p.m. (CT), at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.