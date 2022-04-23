⛳ Jayhawks Finish Day Two at the Big 12 Championship

HOCKLEY, Texas – High winds and consistent scores were the theme for Kansas women’s golf for the second round at the 2022 Big 12 Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks Saturday.

In a field that consists of six teams ranked in the top 40 nationally, KU sits in eighth place after two rounds with a two-day total 636 (+38). The windy conditions both rounds have kept the team scores above par for the event. Friday’s first round had wind speeds from 15-20 miles per hour with gusts above 25 mph and Saturday’s second round was more of the same with wind gusts nearing 30 mph.

Kansas is three shots from sixth-place Oklahoma (633) and two behind seventh-place Texas Tech (634) heading into Sunday’s final round of the Big 12 Championship. Texas leads the field with a two-round 578 (+10). The Longhorns are nine shots ahead of second-place Oklahoma State at 587 (+19).

KU senior Lauren Heinlein shot a 4-over 75 to card KU’s low score of the second round. Senior Pear Pooratanaopa was one shot behind Heinlein for the day at 76 (+5), while the remaining KU trio – senior Abby Glynn, super-senior Sera Tadokoro and freshman Jordan Rothman each came in at 77 (+6).

“Today, we all shot between 75 and 77,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “Lauren got off to a good start. Yesterday, Sera played really well for us shooting even par. She’s been a staple in our lineup and she was that in the last tournament and in this tournament. She’s been playing really well. Overall, it was a consistent team effort today.”

With her even-par on Friday, Tadokoro is tied for 10th in the field with a two-round 6-over. Heinlein and Glynn are tied for 26th at 10-over, while Pooratanaopa is tied for 31st at 12-over.

“We were patient, we started well and we finished well today,” Kuhle said. “We sit in eighth and are just three shots from sixth and two behind seventh. It’s really close. We want just another good solid day. We want all five players to be in it. I think we had that today for the first time in a while. We didn’t know who was going to be the drop score and we feel like if we have five players playing well, we’ll put together a good team score.”

With the windy conditions, Oklahoma State’s Lianna Bailey is the only player under par through the first two rounds. Bailey is at 4-under (138), four shots ahead of Texas’ Bohyun Park at even par (142).

The third and final round of the 2022 Big 12 Championship will begin Sunday, April 24, at 8 a.m. (CT). KU will be paired with Kansas State and Texas Tech. Follow live stats via Golfstat.com here.