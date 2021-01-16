👟 Jayhawks Finish Second at KU-KSU-WSU Triangular

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams combined for 203.5 points to place second as a team at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular inside Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday.

“I thought there were some people that did really well. I was really impressed to see the way AJ [Green III] competed and the way Honour [Finley] competed,” head coach Stanley Redwine said. “It was a great opportunity for the athletes to compete and I think we are going to be able to take away some positives from the meet.”

The KU-KSU-WSU Triangular marked the first meet of the indoor season for the Jayhawks, as they competed against in-state programs Kansas State and Wichita State. Saturday’s meet marked the seventh meet in the series history, with Kansas State gaining their fourth win in the series.

As a combined scored meet between men and women, the Jayhawks finished second as a team with 203.5 points, while Kansas State scored 261 to win the meet and Wichita State scored 197.5 to place third.

In total, Kansas won eight events, including two by freshman AJ Green III. The freshman began his day in the men’s mile, where he ran away with a time of 4:10.49. Green continued to impress, this time in the 800 meters, where he raced to a first-place finish in 1:54.51.

The Jayhawks also broke one meet record, coming in the women’s 600-yards. Senior Honour Finley ran to an impressive 1:20.34, breaking the 2018 meet record of 1:20.62, which was set by Jayhawk Nicole Montgomery.

Kansas claimed two victories between the men’s and women’s shot put, in which senior Alexandra Emilianov recorded a throw of 16.02m (52-7.25 ft.) in the women’s competition, while Patrick Larrison threw 16.66m (54-8 ft.) in the men’s shot put.

In both the men’s and women’s pole vault, Kansas swept in terms of scoring, taking the first and second places in both events. In the men’s pole vault, junior Zach Bradford vaulted to a victory by clearing 5.40m (17-8.5 ft.), while Samantha Van Hoecke won the women’s pole vault by clearing 4.00m (13-1.5 ft.).

In his first race as a Jayhawk Justice Dick raced to a first-place finish in the men’s 1,000 meters in 2:28.78.

Kansas will be back in action on January 22-23 when they host the Jayhawk Classic inside Anschutz Sports Pavillion.