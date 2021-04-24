🛶 Jayhawks Finish Strong in Competitive Regatta

SOLON, Iowa – The Kansas rowing team never finished outside of the top-4 in a very competitive regatta against nationally ranked Minnesota (No. 16), Wisconsin (T-No. 18), Iowa (T-No. 18) and Drake. The Jayhawks’ highest mark of the day came in the Second Varsity Four with a bronze finish.

"We know every program out there is battling the challenges of competing during COVID. Unfortunately, headed into this race we had some challenges and weren’t able to seize the opportunity of this race weekend as originally hoped."

The 2V4 commenced the day at 9:10 a.m. The crew of Laine Draper, Emma Steiner, Cameron Boyd, Stella Warren and Danielle Brunig set the tone in this competitive field with their third-place finish. Kansas notched a time of 7:55.91 behind second-place Minnesota at 7:42.11 and winning Wisconsin’s 7:29.80 mark.

Next up was the First Varsity Four at 9:30 a.m. The Kansas crew of Jessica Brewer, Kinsey Hagedorn, Jena Lenherr, Shay Pemberton and Ashley McCaulley came in fourth with a time of 7:57.96. The Jayhawks crossed the finish line behind Minnesota (7:40.45), host Iowa (7:36.03) and first-place Wisconsin (7:27.83).

Anna Van Driel, Danica Pecana, Ava Winkels, Grace Wallrapp, Kacie Kinley, Sarah Schulz, Ari McCue, Jadyn Jay and Katie Donnelan were the crew for the Second Varsity Eight. Kansas’ next fourth-place finish came at 7:05.91 behind Iowa at 6:50.20, Wisconsin’s 6:44.59 and winning Minnesota at 6:42.66.

The final race of the day was the First Varsity Eight where Heidi Burns, Abby Benedict, Julia Isbell, Maggie Habben, Savannah Skack, London Acree, Addie Kershner, Laurel Salisbury and Lauren Fee notched the final fourth-place finish of the day. The Jayhawks’ mark was 6:46.45 behind Wisconsin’s 6:36.01, 6:31.25 from Iowa and first-place Minnesota’s time of 6:30.72.