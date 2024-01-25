🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Host Arkansas in Final Home Meet of the Season

Kansas will close out the home campaign by welcoming the Razorbacks after a 177-62 win over Rockhurst on December 2. The two teams are meeting for the 37th time, with Arkansas holding a 19-17 all-time series lead.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Swimming and Diving looks to finish its last home meet of the season on a high note, hosting Arkansas at Robinson Natatorium on Friday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. CT.

"We're looking forward to hosting our friends from Fayetteville. Both teams are getting ready for their respective conference championship meets and racing now is important to gauge where we are right now."

Last season, Kansas fell to Arkansas by a score of 181-112 inside of Arkansas Natatorium. In that meet, the Jayhawks placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and as well as earning multiple second and third-place finishes.

So far this season, the Jayhawks have remained undefeated at Robinson Natatorium and hope to continue that streak on Friday.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can find live results using the Meet Mobile cellular app, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUSwimDive. The meet will be live streamed on the official Kansas Women’s Swim and Dive Facebook page.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will close out their regular season and travel to Ames, Iowa in a two-day event against Big 12 Conference foe, Iowa State, February 9-10. Friday’s action will kick off at 6:00 p.m. CT, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Saturday start as the team gears up for the 2024 Big 12 Championship.

ORDER OF EVENTS

400 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

3m Dive

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

1m Dive

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle Relay