🏀 Jayhawks Host Longhorns on ESPN Big Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas (18-5, 6-4) will host No. 19 Texas (19-4, 8-2) on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 6. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 8 p.m. (Central) and be televised on ESPN with Jon Sciambi, Jay Blias and Kris Budden on the call.

TIPOFF

Texas will be the third-straight and seventh out of the last eight games Kansas will play against ranked foes. KU is looking to rebound from a 68-53 loss at No. 13 Iowa State on Feb. 4. Texas has won two straight after its 69-66 win at No. 7 Kansas State on Feb. 4.

Kansas is 110-18 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04. Since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 57-9 after losses.

KU is 76-22 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (46-1 at home and 30-21 on the road), including 57-16 under head coach Bill Self (35-0 at home and 22-16 on the road). This is KU’s second Big Monday appearance in 2022-23.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,375 victories.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 36-12, including a 17-2 record in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is No. 10 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 4. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its nine Quadrant 1 wins are tied with Purdue for the most in NCAA Division I.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 21.5 ppg, which is 10th nationally, rebounding with 8.6 per game and double-doubles with eight. Wilson has scored 20+ points in six straight games and 14 times this season.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.02 (12th nationally) and in assists per game at 6.2, which is sixth nationally.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. leads the Big 12 in steals (2.4), which is ninth nationally. McCullar has averaged 10.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game in his last four games.

Freshman Gradey Dick is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this season. He leads KU with 55 three-pointers and a 42.0% from beyond the arc.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas hits the road and will play at Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tip from Lloyd Noble Center will be at noon (Central) and the game will be televised on CBS. Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma, 154-69, including a 54-45 advantage in meetings in Norman. The Jayhawks have a slim 21-20 series edge in games played in Lloyd Noble Center. On Jan. 10, 2023, Kansas defeated Oklahoma, 79-75, in Allen Fieldhouse. It was KU’s fourth-straight win versus OU.