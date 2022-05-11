⚾️ Jayhawks in the Pros Update

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A month has passed since the beginning of the professional baseball season and several past Jayhawks have gotten out to strong starts. Kansas currently has 15 former student-athletes playing baseball at the professional level.

QUOTABLE

“Everyone associated with our baseball program enjoys following our former players in professional baseball. As professional baseball continues to recover from the 2020 season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a huge year for our guys as they chase their dreams of playing in the big leagues. We’ve got six former Jayhawks knocking on the door in Triple-A, and it’s going to be an exciting rest of the 2022 professional baseball season.” – Head Coach Ritch Price

FORMER JAYHAWKS

LHP Wes Benjamin (2012-14)

AAA – Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

2-0, 3.58 ERA, 27.2 IP, 24 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 9 BB, 29 SO in six starts

LHP Ben Krauth (2015-16)

AAA – Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

2-0, 1.80 ERA, 1 SV, 15.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 14 SO in 11 relief appearances

RHP Sean Rackoski (2014-17)

AA – New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays)

1-0, 2.70 ERA, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 7 SO in five relief appearances

RHP Jackson Goddard (2016-18)

A+ – Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks)

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 5 SO in four relief appearances

OF Devin Foyle (2016-18)

AA – Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics)

.261 (24-for-92), 5 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 13 BB, 20 SO, 15 R in 24 games (23 starts)

RHP Ryan Zeferjahn (2017-19)

A+ – Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox)

2-0, 3.46 ERA, 13.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 13 SO in six relief appearances

RHP Everhett Hazelwood (2020-21)

A – Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox)

1-0, 2.25 ERA, 16.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 16 SO in eight relief appearances