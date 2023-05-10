🥎 Jayhawks Ready to Compete in 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (24-26, 5-13 Big 12) is ready for its matchup against No. 8 Oklahoma State (41-13, 10-8 Big 12) in the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship in Oklahoma City at USA Hall of Fame Softball Complex.

After compiling their most conference wins since the 2016 season, the No. 6 seeded Jayhawks will take on the No. 3 seeded Cowgirls Wednesday, May 11, at 3 p.m. CT. Previously, the game was scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch, but was moved ahead due to forecasted inclement weather in the Oklahoma City area.

The tournament will be single elimination. A Kansas win would mean it will face off against the winner of No. 2 Texas and No. 7 Texas Tech, Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m.

The last time KU met OSU in the Big 12 Championship was last year, when Oklahoma State defeated Kansas by a score of 2-0 in a highly competitive matchup. Oklahoma State commands a 88-52 all-time record over Kansas.

Freshman Lizzy Ludwig was recently named a member of the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after an impressive start to her KU career. She leads Kansas with an ERA of 2.53 in 63.2 innings pitched. Ludwig threw a career-first complete game shutout against Texas Tech (April 23) earlier this season, leading the Jayhawks to a 1-0 victory.

On the offensive end, junior catcher Lyric Moore leads the team, batting .307 with 13 doubles, two triples and five home runs in. Kansas is 17-0 when leading from the fourth inning on and is 12-0 when scoring at least 6 runs.

Historically, Kansas has a 15-23 all-time record in the Big 12 Championship. KU won the 2006 Big 12 Championship, when it defeated No. 3 Baylor (5-1), No. 7 Missouri (2-0), No. 2 Nebraska (2-0) and No. 5 Oklahoma (4-2) en route to its only Big 12 Championship title. There have been a total 14 Jayhawks to earn Big 12 All-Tournament honors and Serena Settlemier earned the most valuable player award in 2006.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The action will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also follow along live stats provided by the Big 12 here.