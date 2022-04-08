👟 Jayhawks Set Top-10 Marks in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Kansas Jayhawks began their weekend in Tempe, Arizona at the Sun Angel Classic on Thursday and Friday, where Kansas set several top-10 all-time KU performances.

The meet kicked off with the women’s heptathlon and men’s decathlon, where through five events Kansas freshman Alexander Jung leads the men’s decathlon with 3,761 points, followed by senior Grant Downes in second with 3,580 points.

Kansas’ Rylee Anderson continued her success into outdoor season on Friday by jumping a personal best 1.85m (6-0.75 ft.) in the women’s high jump, which ranks as the fourth best jump in Kansas school history, while making her the second-best performer. Anderson’s jump also ranks fourth in the NCAA this season.

In the women’s discus, senior Alexandra Emilianov threw the eighth-best mark in school history with her throw of 58.91m (193-3 ft.), which puts her third in the NCAA this season. Emilianov holds the discus school record at 60.26m (197-8 ft.) set at the 2021 Rock Chalk Classic.

On the track, Kansas pushed three individuals through to the finals in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, including Cameron Wilmington (4th, 14.46), Jaden Patterson (6th, 14.62) and George Jackson (9th, 14.75). Sophomore Ashley Wallace made the finals in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, finishing ninth in the prelims in 14.01.

Kansas closed out Friday night in the 3,000 meters, where freshman Kalea Chu ran a personal best time of 10:07.87 to place sixth. In the men’s 3,000 meters, Kansas’ Eric Gawlick raced a personal best 8:34.91 to place seventh.

The Jayhawks will be back in action at the Sun Angel Classic and KT Woodman Classic on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. CT.